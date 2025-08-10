Never Forget the Time Tulsi DESTROYED The View

Share this postTulsi T GabbardNever Forget the Time Tulsi DESTROYED The View Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2,162Share this postTulsi T GabbardNever Forget the Time Tulsi DESTROYED The View Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore202Never Forget the Time Tulsi DESTROYED The View Sometimes you gotta fight fire with fireAug 10, 20252,162Share this postTulsi T GabbardNever Forget the Time Tulsi DESTROYED The View Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore202ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postTulsi T GabbardNever Forget the Time Tulsi DESTROYED The View Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTulsi T GabbardSubscribeRecent PostsTulsi Gabbard is the ONLY One Willing to Destroy Operation Mockingbird Aug 19The CIA is Trying to Stop TulsiAug 16'I Smiled': Tulsi On Revoking Hillary Clinton's Security ClearanceAug 15THIS is a Treasonous Conspiracy Aug 13TULSI: Russia Hoax, WMDs, When Will James Clapper Be Held Accountable For His Lies?? Aug 11The MSM is Complicit in the Coup Against TrumpAug 8The MSM Remains SILENT Over Russia Collusion HoaxAug 7
Share this post