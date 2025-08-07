The MSM Remains SILENT Over Russia Collusion Hoax

Tulsi Gabbard not surprised by all the lying surrounding the Russian collusion hoax.

Or the fact that the MSM refuses to admit the truth.

According to Gabbard, this is no coincidence.

“I’m not surprised for a few reasons.”

“Primary of which, many of these mainstream media outlets were the ones who—John Brennan and his people, and James Clapper and his people, leaked to almost immediately after that, Obama-directed National Security Council meeting.”

“Weeks before that assessment was completed. And actually even before it had really begun being drafted.”

She said the media didn’t question a thing.

“In many cases, you know, they printed...these mainstream media outlets printed exactly what they were told to print, without any kind of vetting or like, hmmm…okay, was this always the assessment? Or can you give us any evidence that this is true?”

“None of it. Because it didn’t exist.”

“These are mainstream media outlets that went on to repeat and build up and really advance and propagate this lie that was created by President Obama and his administration and went on to win awards for it.”

These people won Pulitzer prizes more lying through their teeth.