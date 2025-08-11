TULSI: Russia Hoax, WMDs, When Will James Clapper Be Held Accountable For His Lies??

HOLY SMOKES: Tulsi Gabbard says the Russia Hoax wasn’t James Clapper’s first intel scandal—she says he “manufactured” the WMD lie that led to the Iraq War.

It all ties together. Perfectly.

Tulsi Gabbard just EXPOSED former DNI James Clapper for what she called a pattern of manipulating intelligence for political ends.

“James Clapper was on the team that created, that manufactured intelligence assessment that led to the Iraq War about the Iraq WMDs,” she said.

“He writes about it in his book, saying that he and his team of intelligence analysts created something that was not there.”

For Gabbard, it’s a straight line from Iraq to Russiagate.

“When you look at his actions then, and you look at his actions in 2016 as Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, you see someone who has NO problem whatsoever politicizing and manufacturing and weaponizing intelligence for a political outcome.”