'I Smiled': Tulsi On Revoking Hillary Clinton's Security Clearance

President Donald Trump revoked security clearances for many top Democrats in March, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and…

Hillary Clinton.

Trump wrote, “I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information.”

As Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard was in charge of carrying out the president’s orders.

And when it came to Clinton, this is something Gabbard did with glee.

Megyn Kelly asked Gabbard in an interview about this, saying “That must have been a little fun, right?”

“I smiled,” Gabbard admitted.

No Love Lost

Former Democratic Congresswoman Gabbard and Clinton have a long history.

As Clinton rigged the 2016 Democratic presidential primary to assure she was the nominee instead of the more popular Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gabbard resigned as vice president of the Democratic National Committee to support Sanders.

After Democrats concocted the Russian collusion hoax, alleging that Trump had worked with Russia to win in 2016, Clinton not only was the key player in inventing this phony conspiracy theory, she was eager to implicate Gabbard as part of it.

When Gabbard ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, Clinton called her a “favorite of Russians” and suggested that Republicans “are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

This was before Gabbard left the Democratic party to become a Republican.

Regardless, Tulsi had a pointed and harsh answer for Hillary at the time:

Gabbard shared on X, “Great! Thank you (Hillary Clinton). You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

Gabbard basically called Clinton a coward.

“From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.”

“It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me,” Gabbard said in 2019. “Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

Of course, Clinton did no such thing.

Tulsi Targeted by Dems

Clinton accused Gabbard more than once of being a “Russian asset,” as Democrats do.

When she left the Democratic party in 2022, Gabbard declared, “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic party that is under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism.”

By this time, Democrat elites had become so worried by Gabbard that the Biden administration had her placed on a “Quiet Skies” TSA watchlist, essentially spying on an American citizen who was also a former member of Congress and future Director of National Intelligence, something Clinton was likely not troubled by.

Unbelievable.

MAGA Gabbard

When President Trump chose Gabbard as his Director of National Intelligence, it said two things.

One, this was a woman who was clearly fit for the job, as indicated by the massive Washington resistance to her confirmation.

Two, just as importantly, Gabbard was the anti-Clinton. The complete opposite.

If Hillary and Democrats of her ilk had no qualms about subverting primaries and elections and using the government to target their political enemies, Gabbard would target people like Clinton who abused their power.

The shoe is now on the other foot.

So when President Trump made the decision to revoke Hillary Clinton’s security clearance, Tulsi Gabbard was MORE than happy to obey that command. To carry it out. To kick Hillary to the curb.

It was a long time coming.

And to smile about it.

We all should.