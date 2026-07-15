Their story is based on confidential congressional memoranda written by Tulsi Gabbard during her Congressional tenure which allegedly shaped the way she voted.

Washington Post presents the documents as uncovered treasure that reveal inconsistencies — but I think it shows more of Washington elites clutching at pearls because a career politician refused to recite what they wanted her to.

I believe the timing is pure desperation. Gabbard currently holds the position of Director of National Intelligence.

What she voiced years ago regarding realistic assessments of our country’s national security threats (China) and unending foreign commitments are views that she still carries out today.

Why did legacy media wait until after she became DNI to go back decades looking for buried treasures that will discredit her?