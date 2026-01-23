Non governmental organizations (NGOs) are key players in the New World Order agenda. As such, they pose a direct threat to American freedoms.

Let’s be clear about what this means…

On paper, NGOs present themselves as non profits designed to promote civil humanitarian causes.

In reality? This is nothing more than a FACADE for the elites to chip away at civil liberties of everyday patriots.

We can’t afford to underestimate this…ever.

Over the past several years, there’s been an uptick of NGOs quietly waging war on American freedoms.

Of course, this all happens amid promises of a “greater good” that’s supposedly being fought for.

Thankfully, with President Trump and his team back in office, the United States isn’t going to let this slide.

One of the main freedom fighters on the frontlines?

Our Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

She’s Not Playing Any Games

As Gabbard oversees our country’s broader intelligence agencies, she knows how to tackle NGO interference.

The National Intelligence Director has begun by sanctioning woke, anti free speech globalists across France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

All of these left wing elites pose a threat to every Americans.

Covertly and consistently, they’re working to SILENCE patriots across social media platforms like X.

The main tactics used?

Pressuring X to increase “content moderation” policies, labelling conservative media publications as “disinformation,” and flagging American citizens who they want deplatformed from social media.

This CANNOT stand.

[The rest of this article is for paid subscribers]