Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
17h

"Fortunately, Tulsi Gabbard is unpahsed by all this." I think you meant unfazed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture