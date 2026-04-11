The smear campaign against Tulsi Gabbard is getting real. She’s clearly over the target. Democrats are not happy with her success, so now, they’re fabricating stories. Luckily, some of her peers have her back.

This is what they’re saying about her. . .

Since Tulsi Gabbard took the helm as Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, the attacks have escalated into full-blown fabrications.

The latest episode exploded in early February 2026 and perfectly illustrates the desperate playbook.

The MSM gets a leaked (scripted) and sensationalized headline.

The usual suspects amplify it, then quietly “revise” it when the facts don’t hold.

Democrats and their media muppets tried to paint Gabbard as reckless with classified intel, but the story collapsed under its own contradictions.

And it was all exposed in real time on X by people paying attention and lawmakers who refuse to let the lies slide.

Congressman Abe Hamadeh, for one, wasn’t having it. He stated in an X post, “This isn’t a revision. This is a complete course correction.” He was referring to a February 7 story that talked about a phone call and potential foreign influence.

Then another X poster pointed out in big red letters how fabricated the MSM’s words really were:

How This All Started

A Guardian piece and a viral post by Michael Weiss likely started this whole debacle.

The headline-grabbing claim was this: NSA picked up an “unusual phone call” between foreign intelligence and “a person close to Donald Trump.”

Gabbard supposedly bypassed normal channels, grabbed a paper copy, and ran it straight to Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Cue feigned outrage stage left.

And stage right, cue anonymous whistleblower attorneys, breathless speculation about impeachment 3.0, and Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee demanding that heads roll.

The subtext was more than insinuated: Tulsi can’t be trusted with America’s secrets.

Except that wasn’t the story at all.

And here’s what Michael Weiss posted that spread like wildfire and helped to kick off the controversy:





Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) – February 7, 2026

“Last spring, the National Security Agency (NSA) detected evidence of an unusual phone call between an individual associated with foreign intelligence and a person close to Donald Trump, according to a whistleblower’s attorney briefed on the existence of the call. The highly sensitive communique, which has roiled Washington over the past week, was brought to the attention of the director of national intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard – but rather than allowing NSA officials to distribute the information further, she took a paper copy of the intelligence directly to the president’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, the attorney, Andrew Bakaj, said.”

For context, Weiss followed up shortly after with an update noting that The Guardian had revised/updated their story (maybe because he realized the swirling pile of bullcrap he had caused).

Michael Weiss follow-up – February 8, 2026

“The Guardian has now updated their story. NSA collected two foreign intelligence assets discussing someone close to Trump:”

Analyst Hans Mahncke dissected the very first sentence of the original report and laid bare the sleight-of-hand. The headline screamed “Trump associate,” but the actual text described something far less explosive—and the attorney’s own follow-up “clarification” proved it.

Andrew Bakaj, the whistleblower’s lawyer, walked it back hard: “The NSA picked up a phone call between two members of foreign intelligence involving someone close to the Trump White House.”

Not a direct line to anyone in the administration.

Just foreign spies gossiping.

No compromised asset.

No smoking gun.

Just another recycled nothingburger.

Congressman Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) said of the debacle, “It is not a coincidence that these attacks have ramped up since the administration tasked her with securing our elections. DNI Gabbard is directly over the target.”

And he’s right that the timing is impossible to ignore.

Gabbard’s office has been laser-focused on foreign election interference—vulnerabilities in voting systems, overseas meddling, the very mandate of the DNI.

The moment she started shining light in those corners, the smear campaign intensified.

This isn’t isolated.

It’s the same pattern Democrats used against Gabbard for years.

Remember the 2019 “Russian asset” smear from Hillary Clinton after Tulsi demolished Kamala Harris on stage?

The X court was quick to spread the misinformation.

It’s almost as if Hillary Clinton was projecting her own outsider connections with foreign assets onto Tulsi.

Or recall the Assad-apologist labels because she dared question endless regime-change wars? Like the one we’re involved in now?

Those lies never died—they just got recycled during her confirmation and now during her tenure.

Every time she threatens the forever-war crowd or the intelligence-community insiders who cooked up Russiagate, the same voices reappear with anonymous “highly sensitive” complaints from so-called friendly reporters.

The Pathetic Collapse of a Fabricated Narrative in Record Time

What makes this round especially pathetic is the speed of the collapse.

Within days, the original narrative unraveled. No impeachment. No referral. Just a quiet admission that the call was two foreigners chatting about Trumpworld, not some deep-state jackpot.

Yet the initial damage was done—cable news looped the headlines, partisan pundits screamed “treason,” and Democrats demanded oversight theater.

It was all classic misdirection. Something we’re all getting used to from every side of the political fence.

Meanwhile, actual peers are standing up. Hamadeh, a combat veteran and freshman congressman, called it straight.

Mahncke, who literally wrote the book on Swiftboating America, showed how the press buried the lead.

Republican members of the intelligence committees have dismissed the claims as politically motivated noise.

Even Gabbard’s own team pushed back immediately, noting proper procedures were followed and the intel was low-level gossip, not actionable threat reporting.

The nervous fabrication is the tell.

When your “bombshell” requires three revisions in 48 hours, when the attorney has to rewrite his own statement, and when the attacks conveniently spike the moment the DNI starts auditing election security, the public sees through it. Americans are exhausted by these hoaxes.

They watched the same machine try to kneecap Trump for eight years with Steele dossiers, Alfa Bank pings, and “very fine people” distortions.

The Gabbard smear is just the latest chapter.

Fortunately, Tulsi Gabbard is unpahsed by all this. She’s a combat veteran who left the Democratic Party precisely because it abandoned working Americans for endless wars and elite protection rackets.

Democrats can keep inventing scandals. The rest of us see the pattern. The American people are watching, and they’re not buying it anymore.