Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

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Shelley Sanborn's avatar
Shelley Sanborn
12h

She could be president one day!

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Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
10h

Tulsi for POTUS ...

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