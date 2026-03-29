Tulsi Gabbard is a busy women, without douibt. She has a busy schedule as the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, but she still makes time to post beautiful pictures on X of her and her husband riding horses on the beach and publicly telling him how much she loves him.

She’s been looking after election security, specifically in the Gerogia FBI raid inquiries around voting data from Puerto Rico, and she’s made keynote addresses at the 2026 Winter Conference of the National Sheriff’s Association but she still calls her hubby her “forever valentine.”

This man won the lottery.

Why?

Outside of these adorable protestations of her affection for him, the Hawaii native has found in Abraham Williams, a true partner who complements her high-stakes public life with quiet support and shared island adventures.

Andrew is a cinematographer and videographer by trade. She met him during her 2012 congressional campaign. He has stayed largely out of the political spotlight, preferring to capture moments behind the lens rather than step into it.

Yet, his presence is obvious in the glimpses Tulsi shares: trail rides on sandy beaches, hikes in weighted flak jackets to Hawaii mountain summits with an American flag in hand, and heartfelt captions that declare him her one-and-only.

Not the Usual Washington Power Couple

Their relationship, rooted in mutual respect and a love for the outdoors stands out in the often scripted world of Washington power couples. They surfed, hiked, and played in spontaneous volleyball games in their early days, and they still ride horseback on the beach.

This might be the human groundedness missing in so many of our political appointees.

While many political spouses become extensions of campaigns or public figures in their own right, Abraham remains her steadfast number one fan. He is proud, private, and unwavering.

It can’t be easy being a spouse to any political figure.

Tulsi has spoken openly about their journey, including the challenges of infertility and IVF attempts, yet their bond appears stronger for it, grounded in shared values like faith, service, and aloha, a term that native Hawaiians use to mean” shared breath,” or life and love.

In a role that demands constant vigilance over national security threats, foreign interference, and intelligence coordination across 18 agencies, Tulsi Gabbard somehow balances the weight of overseeing America’s spies with posting tributes like her belated Valentine’s Day message: “You are my forever valentine. I love you with all my heart and am endlessly grateful for you.”

This post, accompanied by a carousel of photos showing the couple in joyful, unfiltered moments, it’s a reminder that even the Director of National Intelligence needs—and cherishes—her anchor.

Abraham Williams may have “won the lottery,” but it’s clear the feeling is mutual.

Tulsi has always been an outspoken defender of freedom. You can’t win that battle without solid support beside you.

In a life defined by duty, deployments, and now the highest levels of government service, Tulsi has someone who reminds her, and maybe all of us, that love, loyalty, and a good trail ride can keep even the busiest heart grounded.

Here’s to Tulsi and her husband, and the quiet strength he might offer her behind the scenes. . .

and to more horseback sunsets for this power couple.