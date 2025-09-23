TULSI: When Evil Can't Defeat an Idea, It Turns to Violence

Thousands remembered and honored Charlie Kirk on Sunday, who was assassinated on September 10th at an event that was meant to be a discussion between himself and those he might disagree with.

Civil discourse. Free speech. Democracy in practice.

That all ended with a bullet.

Why do some resort to violence instead of debate?

Tulsi Gabbard addressed this question during Kirk’s tribute.

The Director of National Intelligence said, “The forces of darkness, hate and evil were threatened by him and tried to silence him.”

She continued, “History shows this dark pattern that when ideas cannot withstand scrutiny, whether it's the ideology of so-called religious fanatics or political fanatics, their defenders, terrified that their weak ideas will be exposed for what they are, turn to intimidation, censorship and violence.”

Gabbard noted that people this hateful don’t care about a discussion - they want you gone.

“They kill and terrorize their opponents, hoping to silence them,” she said.

Charlie’s Voice ‘Now Louder Than Ever’

But as Gabbard observed that day: They screwed up.

Tulsi said, “But in this evil that we have experienced, that Charlie faced, their flawed ideology is exposed.”

“Because by trying to silence Charlie, his voice is now louder than ever,” she predicted.

Her point is well worth considering.

The suspect in custody is the only person that can be blamed for allegedly committing this crime.

But the many who celebrated this crime can certainly be blamed for THAT - cheering for the cold blooded murder of a person for merely expressing their opinion.

That’s evil.

And it doesn’t come from nowhere.

Intolerance is Key to Woke

A key part of woke ideology that has so thoroughly rotted leftists’ brains in recent years is the utter intolerance of anyone who disagrees with them.

They will not stand for it. This is a relatively new development that has really taken flight in the Trump era.

If a liberal of the past might have agreed that you have a right to your opinion even as they disagreed with you…

Woke does not agree with this basic principle. It rejects free speech.

Woke means there is only ONE way to think about something, and if you disagree with THEM, you will be silenced.

So fall in line… or else.

Free Speech > Violence

That shooter had no plans to speak out or ask a question. He arrived intending to take out someone he disagreed with. There would be no discussion.

This runs counter to everything civilized people believe today about basic right and wrong.

God gave man free will so he would have the ability to choose. He could choose good or he could choose sin. But it was still his choice. That it was a choice was imperative. Free will. In fact, the entire Bible is filled with human beings making choices.

Woke takes away choice. It compels all to obey IT. IT believes it is forcing you to do good.

But it’s not good, as Gabbard so eloquently explained. Quite the opposite.

Woke could not refute Charlie’s ideas. So a kid with a mind warped by this evil took him out.

And enough people with warped minds cheered it.

The end result? More people are talking about Charlie Kirk and what he believed.

The gunman didn’t turn down the volume. He amplified it.

The people cheering this murder didn’t put him down - they turned him into a martyr.

Tulsi is right: Charlie Kirk is now louder than he’s ever been.

Good.