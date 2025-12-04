Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darlene Keefer's avatar
Darlene Keefer
1d

We can’t applaud you enough, Tulsi Gabbard, for the critical and conscientious work you have and are doing. Your energy and determination are virtues to be admired. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rusty Basty's avatar
Rusty Basty
1d

The statement by Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) on January 11, 2017, accurately reflects his rhetorical critique of Obama administration policies, but documented facts show it mixes verifiable criticisms of perceived inaction with rhetorical overstatements unsupported by evidence of deliberate allowance of atrocities.

Verified Quote

Rep. Franks delivered the exact statement during a House floor speech titled “President Obama’s Legacy,” accusing Obama of standing by while ISIS, Boko Haram, Russia, and Syria desecrated innocents, extending the claim to Planned Parenthood. Franks cited ISIS’s genocide against Christians and Yazidis, Boko Haram’s attacks, Syria’s civil war casualties (over 400,000 dead, 4 million refugees), Russia’s involvement, and Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding amid abortion debates.

ISIS and Boko Haram

Critics, including Franks and Sen. Lindsey Graham, argued Obama failed to leave U.S. troops in Iraq post-2011, ignored early Syrian intervention, skipped strikes after Assad’s 2013 chemical weapons use, and dismissed ISIS as “junior varsity” in 2015 while it expanded. Obama delayed designating Boko Haram a terrorist group until November 2013 despite earlier warnings and launched airstrikes against ISIS only in 2014 after territorial gains. However, the administration conducted nearly 10,000 airstrikes, trained local forces, and aimed to degrade ISIS without large ground troops.

Russia and Syria

Obama’s “red line” on Syrian chemical weapons in 2013 led to no U.S. strikes after Russia brokered Assad’s disarmament deal, which critics saw as weakness enabling Assad’s war and Russian intervention in 2015 that bolstered Assad. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 amid Obama’s “reset” policy, and Syria’s conflict exploded under Obama with massive civilian deaths, though he avoided deeper U.S. involvement to prevent escalation with Russia and Iran.

Planned Parenthood

Obama vetoed bills like H.R. 3762 in 2016 to repeal Obamacare and defund Planned Parenthood, which received over $500 million annually in federal funds mainly for non-abortion services, while he opposed restrictions on late-term abortions and born-alive protections. Franks framed this as enabling “desecration” of innocents via nearly 9 million abortions during Obama’s tenure, tying it to taxpayer support despite GOP defunding efforts.

The statement holds partial factual basis in policy critiques and timelines of group expansions under Obama but overreaches by implying intentional permission rather than strategic choices amid complex geopolitics.

While I don’t disagree with Rep Trent Franks (R AZ) statement his motivation for making the statement is important to understand.

Rep. Trent Franks, during his 2017-2018 congressional service, received a $174,000 annual salary, comprehensive health insurance, staff and travel allowances up to $5 million depending on district size, and eligibility for a generous pension—potentially $80,000-$140,000 yearly after five years’ service under FERS, funded by taxpayer contributions and outperforming private-sector equivalents.

Financial Profile

Franks ranked among top-paid for staff salaries ($1.19 million in 2011) and amassed substantial personal wealth, with net worth surging over $25 million (340% increase) from oil/gas investments like Trinity and Liberty Petroleum, family-linked firms where he held executive roles pre-Congress.

Political Motivations

As a Freedom Caucus member and ardent anti-abortion advocate, Franks made the January 2017 speech—“President Obama’s Legacy”—to critique Obama-era foreign policy weaknesses on ISIS/Boko Haram/Syria/Russia and tie Planned Parenthood funding to “desecration,” aligning with his authored 20-week abortion bans and GOP push for defunding amid Obamacare repeal fights. The timing, days ahead of Obama’s farewell, aimed to rally conservatives, score ideological points against Democrats, and boost his profile for a potential Senate run in Arizona’s safe GOP district.

Such rhetoric solidified base support without primary threats, as conservative groups backed Freedom Caucus hardliners opposing Trump-Ryan compromises.

So please consider the purpose of this statement. Is Representative Frank removing focus from his own questionable actions for self protection? Politicians typically use these tactics in an effort to discredit each other for the purpose of removing the interest in their own crimes and compromising actions.

No matter which side is making these statements it is typically an effort to hide their own sins. Both sides are guilty of the same crimes. How can President Trump change our corrupt government without exposure the crimes of both sides of the aisle? Isn’t that the mandate that we the people have provided President Trump? What happened to draining the swamp?

Always look at both sides of the argument. No matter what Rock you turn over in D.C. you will find corruption.

Please President Trump, do what you promised. Drain the swamp.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture