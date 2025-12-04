Christianity has always been under attack, but these days it’s hit a fever pitch.

According to the Vatican, over 50,000 Christians have been killed by Islamic extremists in Nigeria since 2009. That’s when the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency began.

“Boko Haram” means “Western education is forbidden.” They kill anyone who disagrees with them.

While Biden Slept

Do you remember hearing anything about the wholesale slaughter of Christians in Nigeria under the Biden administration?

Probably not. President Biden removed Nigeria from the “Country of Particular Concern” list. Out of sight, out of mind, made it easier for Old Joe to sleep.

The trouble brewed, and now Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is sounding the alarm.

Before Biden mucked things up, Barack Obama could have nipped the problem in the bud, but he didn’t.

The Obama administration was severely criticized for its initial delay in designating Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

In 2017, GOP Rep. Franks (AZ) had this to say about Obama: “Mr. Obama stood by and allowed not only ISIS, Boko Haram, Russia, and Syria, but also Planned Parenthood to brutally desecrate the innocent on a horrific scale.”

Obama wasn’t a champion for life or religious liberty, just the opposite.

And Then There Was Trump

In Trump’s first term as president, the Nigerian government indicated it was working on a deal between President Muhammadu Buhari and the U.S.

“President Trump assured the Nigerian president of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism,” Mr. Buhari’s office said in a statement.

It was during Trump’s first term that Nigeria was placed on the “Country of Particular Concern” list.

And then came Biden, who literally stole the show and doomed innocent Christians in Nigeria.

Now Trump’s back in charge, and he’s warning Nigeria in no uncertain terms to stop murdering Christians. He’s threatened military intervention if the killing doesn’t stop.

Trump claimed that “three of every four Christians murdered in the world in the past year, 3,100 of the 4,476 deaths worldwide, were killed in Nigeria.”

The numbers came from Open Doors, a global Christian charity supporting Christians persecuted for their faith in its World Watchlist 2025.

According to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, about 46% of Nigeria’s population is Christian, and yet radicalized Muslim Fulani nomadic tribesmen attack Christians there with impunity, “often decapitating children and seizing their land.”

Needless to say, Nigeria is back on the “Country of Particular Concern” list.

Gabbard applauded Trump for taking action.

“Thank you for taking action and bringing attention to this mass slaughter and violence being carried out against innocent Nigerians simply because they are Christian,” Gabbard posted on X.

“These murderers are driven by the same radical Islamist ideology that fuels Jihadi terrorists who continue to threaten our safety, security and freedom,” Gabbbard continued.

Put another way, when radical Islamist jihadists slaughter Christians in Nigeria, they are attacking Christians—and religious freedom—everywhere.

A Spiritual Crisis

In 2024, Gabbard spoke at Liberty University’s CEO Summit about the spiritual crisis that the U.S. (and the world) is now facing.

“When you really look at the core spiritual crisis that we are facing in this country, this is coming from people who ultimately see themselves as God,” Gabbard said.

“And when they see people of faith and spirituality who worship God, who worship a higher power that is not the government, they feel threatened. And through that faith in God, we find that courage to speak the truth and stand for freedom.”

The Boko Haram claim that they are religiously motivated is a ploy. The “Nigerian Taliban” is out to overthrow the current Nigerian Government and replace it with a regime based on Islamic law.

Anyone who does not obey the government is in danger of losing their lives. That makes the government the highest power.

The real reason radical Islamists hate the West is that it is free. Freedom is only a problem when it becomes licentiousness, rather than a choice between right and wrong in a given circumstance.

Boko Haram hates freedom because they ultimately hate God, who made humans free. All Christians know this freedom, and for this, they are being slaughtered in Nigeria and elsewhere.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a stark reminder that Christian values are under attack in the U.S. and all over the world. Darkness falls.

Tulsi Gabbard is well aware of the problem. That’s good. She brings light into the darkness.