Tulsi Stands Up For Nigerian Christians
A Fighter For God-Given Freedom
Christianity has always been under attack, but these days it’s hit a fever pitch.
According to the Vatican, over 50,000 Christians have been killed by Islamic extremists in Nigeria since 2009. That’s when the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency began.
Tulsi T Gabbard is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“Boko Haram” means “Western education is forbidden.” They kill anyone who disagrees with them.
While Biden Slept
Do you remember hearing anything about the wholesale slaughter of Christians in Nigeria under the Biden administration?
Probably not. President Biden removed Nigeria from the “Country of Particular Concern” list. Out of sight, out of mind, made it easier for Old Joe to sleep.
The trouble brewed, and now Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is sounding the alarm.
Before Biden mucked things up, Barack Obama could have nipped the problem in the bud, but he didn’t.
The Obama administration was severely criticized for its initial delay in designating Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.
In 2017, GOP Rep. Franks (AZ) had this to say about Obama: “Mr. Obama stood by and allowed not only ISIS, Boko Haram, Russia, and Syria, but also Planned Parenthood to brutally desecrate the innocent on a horrific scale.”
Obama wasn’t a champion for life or religious liberty, just the opposite.
And Then There Was Trump
In Trump’s first term as president, the Nigerian government indicated it was working on a deal between President Muhammadu Buhari and the U.S.
“President Trump assured the Nigerian president of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism,” Mr. Buhari’s office said in a statement.
It was during Trump’s first term that Nigeria was placed on the “Country of Particular Concern” list.
And then came Biden, who literally stole the show and doomed innocent Christians in Nigeria.
Now Trump’s back in charge, and he’s warning Nigeria in no uncertain terms to stop murdering Christians. He’s threatened military intervention if the killing doesn’t stop.
Trump claimed that “three of every four Christians murdered in the world in the past year, 3,100 of the 4,476 deaths worldwide, were killed in Nigeria.”
The numbers came from Open Doors, a global Christian charity supporting Christians persecuted for their faith in its World Watchlist 2025.
According to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, about 46% of Nigeria’s population is Christian, and yet radicalized Muslim Fulani nomadic tribesmen attack Christians there with impunity, “often decapitating children and seizing their land.”
Needless to say, Nigeria is back on the “Country of Particular Concern” list.
Gabbard applauded Trump for taking action.
“Thank you for taking action and bringing attention to this mass slaughter and violence being carried out against innocent Nigerians simply because they are Christian,” Gabbard posted on X.
“These murderers are driven by the same radical Islamist ideology that fuels Jihadi terrorists who continue to threaten our safety, security and freedom,” Gabbbard continued.
Put another way, when radical Islamist jihadists slaughter Christians in Nigeria, they are attacking Christians—and religious freedom—everywhere.
A Spiritual Crisis
In 2024, Gabbard spoke at Liberty University’s CEO Summit about the spiritual crisis that the U.S. (and the world) is now facing.
“When you really look at the core spiritual crisis that we are facing in this country, this is coming from people who ultimately see themselves as God,” Gabbard said.
“And when they see people of faith and spirituality who worship God, who worship a higher power that is not the government, they feel threatened. And through that faith in God, we find that courage to speak the truth and stand for freedom.”
The Boko Haram claim that they are religiously motivated is a ploy. The “Nigerian Taliban” is out to overthrow the current Nigerian Government and replace it with a regime based on Islamic law.
Anyone who does not obey the government is in danger of losing their lives. That makes the government the highest power.
The real reason radical Islamists hate the West is that it is free. Freedom is only a problem when it becomes licentiousness, rather than a choice between right and wrong in a given circumstance.
Boko Haram hates freedom because they ultimately hate God, who made humans free. All Christians know this freedom, and for this, they are being slaughtered in Nigeria and elsewhere.
The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a stark reminder that Christian values are under attack in the U.S. and all over the world. Darkness falls.
Tulsi Gabbard is well aware of the problem. That’s good. She brings light into the darkness.
We can’t applaud you enough, Tulsi Gabbard, for the critical and conscientious work you have and are doing. Your energy and determination are virtues to be admired. Thank you.
The statement by Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) on January 11, 2017, accurately reflects his rhetorical critique of Obama administration policies, but documented facts show it mixes verifiable criticisms of perceived inaction with rhetorical overstatements unsupported by evidence of deliberate allowance of atrocities.
Verified Quote
Rep. Franks delivered the exact statement during a House floor speech titled “President Obama’s Legacy,” accusing Obama of standing by while ISIS, Boko Haram, Russia, and Syria desecrated innocents, extending the claim to Planned Parenthood. Franks cited ISIS’s genocide against Christians and Yazidis, Boko Haram’s attacks, Syria’s civil war casualties (over 400,000 dead, 4 million refugees), Russia’s involvement, and Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding amid abortion debates.
ISIS and Boko Haram
Critics, including Franks and Sen. Lindsey Graham, argued Obama failed to leave U.S. troops in Iraq post-2011, ignored early Syrian intervention, skipped strikes after Assad’s 2013 chemical weapons use, and dismissed ISIS as “junior varsity” in 2015 while it expanded. Obama delayed designating Boko Haram a terrorist group until November 2013 despite earlier warnings and launched airstrikes against ISIS only in 2014 after territorial gains. However, the administration conducted nearly 10,000 airstrikes, trained local forces, and aimed to degrade ISIS without large ground troops.
Russia and Syria
Obama’s “red line” on Syrian chemical weapons in 2013 led to no U.S. strikes after Russia brokered Assad’s disarmament deal, which critics saw as weakness enabling Assad’s war and Russian intervention in 2015 that bolstered Assad. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 amid Obama’s “reset” policy, and Syria’s conflict exploded under Obama with massive civilian deaths, though he avoided deeper U.S. involvement to prevent escalation with Russia and Iran.
Planned Parenthood
Obama vetoed bills like H.R. 3762 in 2016 to repeal Obamacare and defund Planned Parenthood, which received over $500 million annually in federal funds mainly for non-abortion services, while he opposed restrictions on late-term abortions and born-alive protections. Franks framed this as enabling “desecration” of innocents via nearly 9 million abortions during Obama’s tenure, tying it to taxpayer support despite GOP defunding efforts.
The statement holds partial factual basis in policy critiques and timelines of group expansions under Obama but overreaches by implying intentional permission rather than strategic choices amid complex geopolitics.
While I don’t disagree with Rep Trent Franks (R AZ) statement his motivation for making the statement is important to understand.
Rep. Trent Franks, during his 2017-2018 congressional service, received a $174,000 annual salary, comprehensive health insurance, staff and travel allowances up to $5 million depending on district size, and eligibility for a generous pension—potentially $80,000-$140,000 yearly after five years’ service under FERS, funded by taxpayer contributions and outperforming private-sector equivalents.
Financial Profile
Franks ranked among top-paid for staff salaries ($1.19 million in 2011) and amassed substantial personal wealth, with net worth surging over $25 million (340% increase) from oil/gas investments like Trinity and Liberty Petroleum, family-linked firms where he held executive roles pre-Congress.
Political Motivations
As a Freedom Caucus member and ardent anti-abortion advocate, Franks made the January 2017 speech—“President Obama’s Legacy”—to critique Obama-era foreign policy weaknesses on ISIS/Boko Haram/Syria/Russia and tie Planned Parenthood funding to “desecration,” aligning with his authored 20-week abortion bans and GOP push for defunding amid Obamacare repeal fights. The timing, days ahead of Obama’s farewell, aimed to rally conservatives, score ideological points against Democrats, and boost his profile for a potential Senate run in Arizona’s safe GOP district.
Such rhetoric solidified base support without primary threats, as conservative groups backed Freedom Caucus hardliners opposing Trump-Ryan compromises.
So please consider the purpose of this statement. Is Representative Frank removing focus from his own questionable actions for self protection? Politicians typically use these tactics in an effort to discredit each other for the purpose of removing the interest in their own crimes and compromising actions.
No matter which side is making these statements it is typically an effort to hide their own sins. Both sides are guilty of the same crimes. How can President Trump change our corrupt government without exposure the crimes of both sides of the aisle? Isn’t that the mandate that we the people have provided President Trump? What happened to draining the swamp?
Always look at both sides of the argument. No matter what Rock you turn over in D.C. you will find corruption.
Please President Trump, do what you promised. Drain the swamp.