Share post
TULSI: Obama Will Be Referred to the DOJ for PROSECUTION!

Jul 23, 2025
28
63
THIS NEWS IS SO SWEET YOU NEED TO LISTEN TO IT TWICE.

The important part starts at 0:14. If you don't hear it first, be sure to listen to it again. It's a little bit difficult to hear the reporter’s statement.

But, here it is.

REPORTER: Are you referring former President Obama to the DOJ for criminal implications?

DNI TULSI GABBARD: "Correct."

"The evidence we've found and released directly point to President Obama LEADING the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment [of Trump-Russia]."

Share this post if you believe Obama is a criminal.

Discussion about this video

