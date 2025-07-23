TULSI: Obama Will Be Referred to the DOJ for PROSECUTION!

THIS NEWS IS SO SWEET YOU NEED TO LISTEN TO IT TWICE.
The important part starts at 0:14. If you don't hear it first, be sure to listen to it again. It's a little bit difficult to hear the reporter’s statement.
But, here it is.
REPORTER: Are you referring former President Obama to the DOJ for criminal implications?
DNI TULSI GABBARD: "Correct."
"The evidence we've found and released directly point to President Obama LEADING the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment [of Trump-Russia]."
