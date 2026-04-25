Tulsi Just Sent Criminal Referrals to the DOJ Over the Trump Impeachment. Here Is What the Documents Show

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The 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump was a setup. This week Tulsi Gabbard proved it with documents and sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

Here is what the newly declassified files show.

The so-called whistleblower had zero firsthand knowledge and presented zero evidence. This person heard about a phone call between Trump and Zelensky secondhand, then went straight to Adam Schiff’s team on the House Intelligence Committee before filing any official complaint. Schiff repeatedly lied about having prior contact with the whistleblower.

The second witness also had zero firsthand knowledge, zero evidence, and happened to be a co-author of the 2017 Russia hoax intelligence assessment ordered by President Obama and configured by John Brennan and James Clapper.

The Inspector General never even asked to see the transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call. The DOJ reviewed the complaint and said there was nothing there. The Inspector General went to Congress anyway.

And here is the detail that makes all of it intentional rather than incompetent. The whistleblower standard was quietly changed right before the impeachment process began, dropping the requirement for firsthand knowledge or actual evidence and replacing it with hearsay alone.

Tulsi said it plainly in an interview this week: “It was obviously to me part of this plot to change the standard.”

Criminal referrals are now with the DOJ. The documents are public. The deep state rot she described as very deep and long-standing is now on the record.

This is exactly the kind of story the legacy media will spend three minutes on before moving to something else. This newsletter exists to make sure it does not disappear.

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The time is always right to expose the truth. Tulsi said that too.