Tulsi: Islam Is The West’s Biggest Threat

Tucker Carlson doesn’t think radical Islam is a threat to the West.

Tulsi Gabbard is adamant that radical Islam is the West’s biggest danger.

Who do you believe?

Hint: Radical Islam is antithetical to freedom.

In a recent speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, made it clear that “Islamist ideology” is the greatest threat to American freedom.

Gabbard argued that Islamist ideology—otherwise known as “Death to the West”—pumps up Islamic terrorist groups to the point that they’re ready to explode and your freedom is blotted out by fear of them.

What is Islamist ideology? It’s a political ideology aiming for a global caliphate governed by Sharia law and is committed to jihad—armed conflict—to implement it.

Conservative commentator and former GOP Senator Rick Santorum, who is also a devout Catholic, is on the record saying, “Jihadism is evil, and we need to say what it is.”

“We need to define it and say what it is,” Santorum continued. “And it is evil. Sharia law is incompatible with American jurisprudence and our Constitution.”

“Sharia law is not just a religious code. It is also a governmental code. It happens to be both religious in nature and origin, but it is a civil code. And it is incompatible with the civil code of the United States.”

In this case, “incompatible” means inimical.

Christianity and Islam have been at odds for 1400 years. America is a Christian country. Anyone who says differently is a Leftist who would make the exception the rule.

In Europe, the Muslim population has grown exponentially in recent years. Some experts have predicted doomsday scenarios, including majority Muslim populations in major European cities within a decade.

In America Alone: The End of the World As We Know It, author Mark Steyn predicts the Islamization of Europe by the end of the 21st century.

Gabbard has said the quiet part out loud: Radical Islam is the greatest threat to the West in the short and long term.

Why? Islam is fundamentally incompatible with individual freedom and liberty, which are integral to the West.

Always has been, always will be. Believe it.

Local Influence

According to Gabbard, Islamic ideology is already impacting areas within the United States.

In the Turning Point speech, Gabbard zeroed in on Muslims in Paterson, New Jersey.

“They are working to implement in their own governments these Islamic principles that are forced on people through the use of laws or violence,” Gabbard said about Paterson.

“Islamist ideology is a direct threat to our freedom,” Gabbard continued. It seeks, she said, “to create a global caliphate that governs us in America.”

Gabbard also read-flagged Houston, TX, Dearborn, MI, and Minneapolis, MN as places where Muslims are trying to take over and impose Islamic law.

Too many Islamic immigrants aren’t interested in adapting to the West. They want the West to adapt to them.

That’s a big problem, and if Americans don’t put a stop to it now, it may be too late.

Gabbard’s criticism of Islamic extremism is one of the reasons Trump nominated her for DNI.

At Gabbard’s swearing-in ceremony, Trump praised her as a “courageous and often lonely voice.”

“She’ll be clear-eyed, and she’ll be focused on the threat of radical Islamic terrorism and lots of other threats too, threats from within,” Trump said.

Throughout 2024 and 2025, she has repeatedly emphasized the need to defeat “radical Islamist ideology” for long-term American security.

The Nay-Sayer

Tucker Carlson, once a conservative icon, appears to have gone over to the enemy.

Why else would he cherry-pick information to say, “I don’t know anyone in the United States in the last 24 years who’s been killed by radical Islam.”

At the time of the interview, one more year of consideration would have seen 3,000 American deaths on 9/11.

One problem: There has been consistent Islamic terrorism in the United States (and globally) since 9/11, even if Tucker Carlson does not personally know victims. The world doesn’t revolve around him.

Here are a few more facts:

On New Year’s Day, 2025, fourteen people were murdered in New Orleans by an Islamic terrorist. Just this year, Jews were burned alive in Colorado, and two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed. Most recently, two National Guardsmen were shot in D.C. All were the result of radical Islamic ideology.

In 2009, the Fort Hood Shooting claimed 13 lives, the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing (5), the 2015 San Bernardino Attack (14), the 2016 Pulse Nightclub Massacre (49), the 2017 NYC Truck Attack (8), or the 2019 Naval Air Station Pensacola Shooting (3).

Hamas killed 46 American citizens on October 7th, and 16 people lost their lives on a beach in Australia for the “crime” of being Jewish.

Over 50,000 Christians have been exterminated by Boko Haram in Nigeria since 2009.

All of this death is the result of radical Islamic ideology.

And Tucker Carlson doesn’t think radical Islam is a threat to the West? What’s he been drinking?

Tulsi Gabbard knows radical Islam is the West’s biggest danger.

Who do you believe? Your answer might determine your fate.