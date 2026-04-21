Tulsi is Making Our Elections Secure Again

The radical left already stole one political race from us, that being the 2020 White House one. They installed Joe Biden under our noses, while imprisoning peaceful protesters who took a lawful stand against the fraud.

For years, President Trump warned us.

Election integrity isn’t optional. If we don’t make sure our political races are protected from fraud, America will fall to radical, leftist tyranny.

As we speak, there’s an intentional effort to make sure Democrats control the country forever. They’re doing this by trying to flood the United States with illegal aliens, then hand these illegals driver’s licenses and voting rights.

Thankfully, that’s not happening with President Trump back in office. In his administration, one of the strongest defenders of election security is none other than Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The Only Way to Secure America’s Future

Without strong leaders to push back against leftist coups, our country is done for.

Thankfully, Gabbard remains on the frontlines every day, working to ensure that we don’t fall to the Democrats’ dangerous agenda. Amid overseeing national intelligence, Gabbard’s exposed evidence of 2020 election fraud and led legal sweeps in compromised places like Fulton County, Georgia.

She isn’t letting leftists control the narrative either.

While Democrats insist there’s no election fraud, Gabbard continues submitting evidence to the contrary. Whether it’s cybersecurity findings that reveal vulnerabilities or material seizures from the Fulton County sweep, the evidence holds firm.

Leftists that keep denying the facts aren’t fooling anyone. They know as well as us that election integrity has been compromised for years now…

They just don’t want us doing anything to fix problems or root out the fraud.

A Global Coup Against the United States

Democrats want to convince us that any mention of election fraud is a “conspiracy theory.” The facts prove otherwise.

Thanks to Gabbard’s work, we now know that foreign actors in Iran and Venezuela colluded with leftists to try stealing the 2024 race. Thankfully, their plans didn’t work. President Trump won for a third time, but the PLOT to stop him still signals danger.

The attacks on our elections are multifaceted, happening on both foreign and domestic fronts.

As director of national intelligence, Gabbard also uncovered communist China’s involvement. States like Georgia and Arizona were recently discovered to have worked with the Chinese to secure fake IDs for illegal aliens.

These same IDs were then used to unlawfully register these foreigners in US elections.

In how many other states have these fake documents been distributed? How many more Americans have to see our votes cancelled out by criminals with no business in our country?

Gabbard is Working With Multiple Agencies to Fix This

As we speak, Tulsi Gabbard has involved the FBI, DHS, and key White House officials to protect our elections. Every detail can’t be revealed to the public, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t happening behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, the 2026 midterms are months away.

Now more than ever, Democrats will try anything to steal another election. They’ll also work overtime to prevent Gabbard from stopping them.

Whether that means targeting her directly or infiltrating agencies she’s unified with to prevent fraud, we can’t underestimate what the left is capable of. Now more than ever, patriots need all hands on deck.

Every State Should Be Combatting Voter Fraud

Although Gabbard holds significant federal powers, state level leaders also have a role in ending this madness.

They should start with refusing to submit IDs to people without the proper documentation. Next, they must report suspicious activities and support ICE as these agents ensure illegal aliens get deported.

Gabbard is fighting courageously…but she shouldn’t have to fight alone. At the grassroots level, we the people must stand by her. This means spreading the word and ensuring that leadership at all levels is united in making our elections secure again.