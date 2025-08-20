Wikimedia Commons

At the beginning of the year it was reported that British security officials had issued to Apple the requirement of “backdoor” access to their products, in which the UK government could potentially view fully encrypted material.

As in, looking at the owner’s private data. Hey, do you think anyone in the UK ever texts, emails or calls people in the United States?

This means the UK government could potentially control US communications, including spying on American citizens.

Gabbard to the Rescue

But on Tuesday it was announced that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had helped put a stop to this threat to civil liberties.

Gabbard said London and Washington had worked together to resolve the issue, and that she and President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance spent the “past few months” applying pressure.

“As a result, the UK agreed to drop its mandate for Apple to provide a ‘back door’ that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens and encroached on our civil liberties,” Gabbard said on X.

JD Vance Involved

Vice President JD Vance was also reportedly a primary factor in the UK backing down from this mandate on the big tech giant.

Vance’s concern about eroding speech freedom and civil liberties encroachments is not new, and can be traced back as far as February when the vice president basically dressed down European leaders for their horrible speech codes.

He said during at the Munich Security Conference in Germany six months ago that “The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it’s not China, it’s not any other external actor.”

Needless to say, many of those European leaders didn’t like hearing this from an American vice president.

But on Tuesday, speech protections won the day. There was much praise for Team Trump for pulling this off.

The original UK government mandate to Apple was reportedly a secret order, and in light of this news, it appeared they planned to keep that secret too.

A UK government spokesperson told The Independent on Tuesday when asked about the subject, “We do not comment on operational matters, including confirming or denying the existence of such notices.”

Obviously the UK does not have the kind of Constitution the US does and therefore speech and privacy are less protected there, where you can go to jail fore merely saying the wrong thing.

The New York Post reported on Tuesday that in the UK “data suggests over 30 people a day are arrested for speech crimes, about 12,000 a year, under laws written well before the age of social media that make crimes of sending ‘grossly offensive’ messages or sharing content of an ‘indecent, obscene or menacing character.”

The report continued, “Social media continues to be flooded with videos of British cops banging on doors in the middle of the night and hauling parents off to jail—all over mean Facebook posts and agitated words on X.”

This is not how we behave in the United States. We don’t want any kind of this sort of tyranny even touching the US in any way.

This week, Tulsi Gabbard and her White House helped to make sure that at least in one big way, it wouldn’t.