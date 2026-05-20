Impeachment was the wrong tool. It used congressional power to damage a President, and damaged our system of government.

What happened then could happen again. This is why we need to protect the use of congressional power.

When you look at this process of impeachment, it was all based on the idea that there had been wrongdoing in regards to money that the U.S. was giving to Ukraine, and that the President had asked the President of Ukraine to investigate something about his political opponent. That never happened.

The President did talk to the Ukrainian President on the phone. He said he wanted him to take care of things with respect to a company called Burisma, which had hired Hunter Biden, who is the son of the then Vice-President, Joe Biden.

In fact, the President did tell the President of Ukraine he would like him to find out if there was anything wrong going on at Burisma regarding Hunter Biden’s job.

So when you think about it, that’s really not an outrageous thing for a President to ask. When you consider the fact that the previous Administration (the Obama/Biden administration) had allowed Hunter Biden to join the board of directors of Burisma, which was a corrupt energy company in Ukraine, and that they made hundreds of thousands of dollars working for that company, you have a problem.

It’s a problem that creates a legitimate question for anyone who wants to make sure there is nothing wrong with how the U.S. gives foreign aid.

What’s Trump’s plan on the issue? Paid subscribers have access below.