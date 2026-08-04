Get 30% off for 1 year

Watch the video above for more!

Tulsi Gabbard didn’t wait for permission to tell Americans what her office had found. “Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past U.S. government’s funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries,” Gabbard said in a video that’s since racked up 43 million views.

Watch the video above for the full clip along with reactions from Rand Paul and Ron DeSantis.

A Cover-Up That Spanned Decades and Continents

Gabbard didn’t stop at the number. She pointed directly to Ukraine as one of the countries where these biolabs exist, warning that a U.S.-funded facility there had already been flagged by the intelligence community as vulnerable to Russian attack, seizure, or damage amid the ongoing war. “Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from you, the American people,” she said.

That’s not a minor bureaucratic oversight Gabbard was describing. She said many of these facilities had engaged in hazardous pathogen research, including gain-of-function work, “with very little visibility or oversight.” She credited President Trump’s May 2025 executive order ending federal funding of gain-of-function research worldwide as the turning point, and confirmed her own office had already begun ramping up intelligence collection on these facilities as a result.

Gabbard didn’t soften her language describing who she believes was responsible for keeping this hidden either. She named Dr. Fauci directly, along with officials in the Biden administration’s national security team, accusing them of lying “repeatedly” about the existence of these labs, and of threatening anyone who tried to expose the truth.

CNN Pushed Back, and It’s Worth Being Honest About That

To give a fair account, CNN ran its own analysis disputing parts of Gabbard’s claims, arguing the documents she released don’t contain definitive proof of where COVID originated, and that her specific accusation about Fauci lying to Congress in 2024 rests on a more complicated exchange than her office’s summary suggested. That pushback is worth acknowledging rather than pretending it doesn’t exist.

What CNN’s own reporting didn’t dispute, though, is arguably the more significant part of Gabbard’s release: the documented existence of dozens of U.S.-funded biolabs across more than 30 countries, several containing dangerous pathogens with limited oversight, information Gabbard says had been kept from the public for years regardless of how the COVID origin debate itself ultimately gets resolved.

Get 30% off for 1 year

The Diary Wasn’t Stolen. It Was Never Private to Begin With.

Rand Paul later addressed head-on the claim that releasing Fauci’s diary violated his privacy. “If you go into your office and the company that you work for gives you a laptop and you do work on that laptop, it belongs to the company,” Paul explained. “If you do something on a government server, it belongs to the government.” According to Paul, Fauci kept the diary on government equipment during his official duties, then emailed the entire thing to himself right before leaving office, which is exactly how investigators found it.

Ron DeSantis didn’t hold back describing what he found in those same entries. He said discovering that Fauci had privately called him a “jerk” for keeping Florida’s schools and restaurants open, all while Fauci worked through backchannel calls with mayors to circumvent DeSantis’s own policies, was one of the proudest moments of his time as governor. “I think he’s probably the most destructive bureaucrat in the history of the United States of America,” DeSantis said.

The Investigation Isn’t Slowing Down

Paul confirmed that his committee has already identified potential federal violations, including destruction of records and lying to Congress, and is now weighing a formal obstruction referral to the Department of Justice. He’s made clear his team is willing to share everything they’ve found with state investigators too, including Florida’s attorney general, who is now examining whether Fauci could face state charges that a federal pardon wouldn’t cover.

Gabbard’s June release didn’t answer every question about COVID’s origins on its own. What it did was force a conversation about biolab funding and oversight that officials had spent years keeping out of public view, and it handed investigators like Paul and DeSantis the documentation to keep pulling that thread ever since.

Get 30% off for 1 year