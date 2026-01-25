Tulsi Gabbard ran for president in 2020 with burgeoning fanfare. Though she didn’t emerge as the victor, she’s on path to being one of the presidential favorites in ’28.

Gabbard’s year-gone-by was glossed over.

Why?

No good reason. The leftist media swept Gabbard’s victories under the rug, choosing to highlight the nation’s disunity.

What did Gabbard accomplish in 2025?

Let’s take a look.

Reforming America’s Intelligence

Gabbard, is the first woman with combat experience to become the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

A stalwart for small government, Gabbard immediately focused on reforming the office and the overarching intelligence community.

Her focus?

Transparency. The goal is to minimize bureaucracy in the spirit of efficiency and honesty.

Gabbard is also on a mission to counter what many view as the perceived politicization of the office and her post.

Above all, Gabbard realigned the office with the America First policies developed by President Trump.

As an example, Gabbard cut the Intelligence Office workforce, trimming its budget by $700 million. She also eliminated DEI programs in the spirit of meritocracy.

“Over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorized leaks of classified intelligence and politicized weaponization of intelligence.” - Gabbard

Gabbard also has an eye for the unnecessary minutia of government. She cut redundancies, staff conferences, and other illegitimate costs to save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

In particular, Gabbard happily deleted the Strategic Futures Group and External Research Council.

Her logic?

Gabbard is on record stating both groups functioned as vehicles to weave partisan objectives into intelligence work.

Declassifying for the Greater Good

Gabbard oversaw the declassification of nearly half a million documents pertaining to supposed abuses and important events.

“Under President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, ODNI 2.0 is the start of a new era focused on serving our country, fulfilling our core national security mission with excellence, always grounded in the U.S. Constitution, and ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people.” - Gabbard

The declassified documents included information pertaining to the Obama administration’s efforts in the Russia investigation of 2016.

As Gabbard has consistently stated, the investigation was nothing but a leftist hoax.

Gabbard’s declassification continued, extending all the way to documents pertaining to RFK, Martin Luther King Jr., and even JFK.

Subsequent findings on unnecessary surveillance and politicized intelligence were transmitted to the Department of Justice for subsequent investigation.

Protecting America

Gabbard revoked security clearances for corrupt officials carried over from previous administrations. In total, nearly 40 such former officials lost their security clearances.

The new DNI also cleared house of staff members unworthy of their positions and those deemed problematic.

“Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right. Those in the intelligence community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold.” - Gabbard

Gabbard also launched investigations into intelligence leakers. Moreover, she streamlined operations to maximize the impact of Americans’ tax dollars.

The streamlining combined with the elimination of redundant staff and wasteful contracts will clip $1.3 billion from yearly recurring costs.

When will the payoff begin?

Gabbard insists the savings would transpire by the end of ’25.

Fighting Terrorism

The rise of 21st century terrorism was a large part of Gabbard’s motivation for enlisting in the military. Inspired by the events of 9/11, Gabbard has continued the fight for human rights as DNI.

This past year, Gabbard extended efforts focused on terrorism and narcotics. She also added cartels to the portfolio of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Gabbard’s new DNI also enhanced the sharing of information with state and local agencies.

The objective?

To combat the ever-growing threat of cartels and other bad actors.

Gabbard also publicly addressed extremism in speeches at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest and the National Conservatism Conference.

The speeches included allegations of prior intelligence community abuses against Trump, highlighting supposed intelligence.

The truth?

That alleged intelligence was fabricated out of thin air to smear President Trump.

A New Task Force

Though the legacy media didn’t highlight it, Gabbard also created a new Homeland Security Task Force in 2025, dubbed Fusion Cell.

The objective of that task force?

To fight distant terrorist groups including cartels and ultimately regain the trust of the American people. The average American had lost nearly all trust in the intelligence community prior to Gabbard’s arrival.

Thanks to Gabbard, Americans are beginning to view the intelligence community as an asset instead of the weaponization of government.

