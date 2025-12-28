Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Tulsi Gabbard will always stand up for the Constitution

Through thick and thin, she is the most reliable DNI America has ever had
Dec 28, 2025

TULSI: Our oath is clear: to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God.

Tulsi T Gabbard is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture