When President Donald Trump nominated Tulsi Gabbard to serve as the United States Director of National Intelligence (DNI), he gave the nation a battle-hardened warrior, who has challenged the entrenched elites of the “deep state” in every corner of her life.

With millions cheering her appointment and thousands praising her as one of the bravest women in America, we are witnessing something historic. We are watching a patriot’s willingness to stand for what is right, regardless of the cost.

Veteran warriors know exactly what it means to be a part of a fight. And Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard and two-time Iraq War vet, is one such warrior.

After serving her country honorably in combat zones, Gabbard went back home and questioned why we were at war in the first place. While politicians like Nancy Pelosi pushed for regime change in Libya and Syria, Gabbard spoke out loudly against these efforts, which would drain American resources and bleed American lives.

When she ran for president in 2019, she took aim directly at the military industrial complex and called the never-ending wars in the Middle East nothing more than scams on taxpayers. But instead of being celebrated for her courage, she was attacked as a “Russian asset,” a “Russian puppet,” and worse by the Democratic Party.

Fast-forward to today, and Gabbard has finally broken free from the shackles of the Democratic Party. Here’s how it happened. The scoop is available to subscribers.