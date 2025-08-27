It was recently discovered that top U.S. intelligence officials concealed classified intelligence - hiding this info at the time time from President Donald Trump and the public - that COVID-19 came from a lab.

In other words, the intelligence community knew it originated in a lab. Even as they lied through their teeth. Even as they tried to dismiss the lab leak theory as some kind of conspiracy theory.

A Daily Caller News Foundation investigation revealed that top White House doctor Anthony Fauci’s inner circle used extraordinary influence to hide this information and even silence their own spy scientists.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said, “It is clear that dissenting views were likely silenced to support the Biden Administration’s preferred narrative. Under President Trump’s maximum transparency agenda, we’re committed to exposing the truth so that we can build back trust in the intelligence community.”

Gabbard and Bhattacharya Team Up

This is only the latest chapter in this saga.

In a May interview with Megyn Kelly, DNI Gabbard vowed to work with the new National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya to bring light to what Fauci did.

“The thing that we are working with Jay Bhattacharya, the new NIH director on with as well Secretary Kennedy is looking at the gain-of-function research that in case of Wuhan lab as many other bio labs around world was actually US funded and leads to this dangerous kind of research that in many examples has resulted in either a pandemic or some other major health crisis,” Gabbard told Kelly.

Kelly asked Gabbard, “We already know Eco-Health Alliance was partnering with this Wuhan lab to create -- do gain-of-function research. We just never have been able to have somebody say it was that exact experiment that led to this Covid bug.”

“Have we gotten there?” Kelly asked. “What's the new thing you're digging in on?”

Gabbard answered, “We're working on that with Jay Bhattacharya and look forward to being able to share that hopefully very soon. That specific link between the gain-of-function research and what we saw with Covid-19.”

Again, this interview was in May.

The Daily Caller News Foundation investigation’s revelations last week brings us closer to getting to the meat of what Fauci perpetrated.

Gabbard recalled that Fauci denied time and again Senator Rand Paul’s questions during committee hearings as to whether or not he had authorized gain-of-function experiments and signed off on funding them.

Trump’s CIA Head Vows to Hold People Accountable

CIA Director John Ratcliffe was a critic of intelligence politicizing COVID during Trump’s first term and vows to hold individuals accountable.

CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons told the DCNF, “In his first week as director, he declassified and released CIA’s updated assessment, which confirmed what intelligence, science, and commonsense had indicated for so long—that the likely cause of the pandemic was a lab-leak by China.”

“Not only has Director Ratcliffe delivered the vital truth about COVID origins to the American people, he’s also rooted out any politicization of intelligence and held people accountable, and will continue to do so,” she added.

Team Trump does not seem to be messing around here.

Gabbard told Kelly of Fauci, “So is it any wonder that he sought a pre-emptive pardon for anything during a certain period of time by President Biden before he left office?”

Kelly added, “And then strong-armed and smeared people like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya -- anybody who came out and said they don't know if it is natural, maybe it smacks of ‘lab."

BINGO.

Director Gabbard has also confirmed that there have been gain-of-function research labs in Ukraine.

‘The Real Conspiracy Was the Decision to Suppress That Information’

It appears many knew Fauci was being deceitful in the early days of the pandemic in the U.S.

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who tried to sound the alarm early on this front, told the DCNF, “My sense is that Fauci had to know all along that the most likely source of the outbreak was the Wuhan laboratory. I was called a conspiracy person.”

“The real conspiracy was the decision to suppress that information from the American public,” Redfield insisted.

There appears to be increasing evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci was responsible for having a major hand in creating the COVID-19 virus that caused a global pandemic, and then attempted to cover up any involvement.

Whether you are a Republican or Democrat, apolitical or fit no category at all, this was one of the greatest tragedies for the entire planet of our time.

If certain individuals were responsible, they should be brought to justice.

And we have a Director of National Intelligence who appears to take this seriously.