When one of your own turns against you, panic sets in.

That’s what happened when the deep state realized their own turncoat had spilled the beans about another attempted coup against president Trump. In an apparent attempt to stop Trump again, there appears to be evidence of a full-scale coup plot against the people’s choice.

Eric Daugh’s post details a clear and present danger from within the CIA regarding plans to undermine Trump. This is clearly a shocking development and has sent shockwaves throughout Washington.

So, what did this insider reveal and how does this relate to other previous attempts to undermine Trump?

As quickly as the story breaks, the whistleblower provides additional detail. The whistleblower claims that there was a coordinated effort; a full-on deep state power grab directed directly at Trump’s ability to regain his former stature.

Just think about all of the previous attempts to undermine Trump (the Russia collusion hoax, impeachment trials, etc.), and compare them to this latest attempt.

Now that Tulsi Gabbard is officially confirmed as the new director of National Intelligence, she wasted no time responding to this threat. She released critical documents and referred multiple individuals to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution.

There were no half measures taken against these deep state operatives. Rather, it was an overt counterattack described below for subscribers.