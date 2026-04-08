Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

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Tulsi Gabbard Stands For American Sovereignty

Islam Is An Existential Threat To America
Apr 08, 2026
∙ Paid

The Left has taken Rodney King’s famous, “Can’t we all just get along?” as a battle cry that promises peace at the expense of Western sovereignty.

Put another way, the Left is a conglomeration of communists, radical Muslims, and anyone else who hates Western civilization.

The subgroups hate one another more often than not, but they all have the same philosophy—at least for now—“The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

The enemy is the West.

When the mutual enemy is no longer a threat, they turn on each other like a snake devouring its tail. The Left is inherently self-destructive.

Tulsi Gabbard knows all of this, and she’s not going to wait around until the West is a corpse to watch the Left destroy itself only to be reborn into something far worse.

As Director of National Security, it’s Gabbard’s job to protect America from threats—from inside and from without.

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