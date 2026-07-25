Memo from Tulsi Gabbard to the swamp creatures: The previously safest spots in town (the permanent bureaucracy) are no longer so safe.

When she said there was a clear pathway to prosecuting dr. Anthony Fauci, her words carried a calmness and clarity that made all career officials nervous. As the former democrat who became an America First intelligence chief, gabbard is not playing the typical Washington game of threatening action, then doing nothing.



Gabbard chose to bring attention to accountability for the man who used a podium to lecture Americans for years. This is not some farewell gift to her supporters; it is a calculated message that the same institutions Fauci once manipulated may eventually be directed toward the people who created them.

What happens when the protected class realizes their shield is cracking?