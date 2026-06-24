

For years the Russia collusion story of 2016 was used as a wedge to create division and distrust among American people.

Recently, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) took a very tangible action and referred former president Barack Obama and six high-ranking government officials to the Department of Justice for alleged criminal violations tied to that event.

As America continues to grapple with questions of whether or when the highest echelons of power will experience accountability for their actions, it is hard to tell what level of investigation will occur once documents and testimonies are seriously revealed.

We attempt to predict the future for subscribers below.