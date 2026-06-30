In addition to the recent interest in “secret” biolabs around the world, there are now concerns over a large number of biological research facilities funded by American taxpayer dollars in numerous countries.

In total, there are over 120 U.S.-supported biological research sites. Approximately 40 of these are based in Ukraine.

The paid subscriber model provides readers with complete updates on all developing news. A post on X describing research objectives at the new biological labs resemble those found in dystopian movies.

Both scientists and analysts in articles covering the topic emphasize the need for increased transparency in order to avoid potential unforeseen future consequences.

Why, exactly, is our national security team looking into those labs? We take a deep dive into those shady labs below.