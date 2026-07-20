Gabbard’s move allows ordinary Americans to track the influences and contradictions of government officials (who previously concealed them).

The timing of this is significant.

Years after the behind-the-scenes reviews and selective leakages of information regarding Anthony Fauci, a sitting director of national intelligence is turning over raw materials (unfiltered) rather than the select information that he wants to present in a formative manner.

This is not another press conference designed to create a narrative. It is providing access and access creates who will have the opportunity to ask the next question.

What are the implications of having the same agencies that shielded Anthony Fauci now having a publicly accessible searchable record of his communications, actions and decisions?