Tulsi Gabbard Opens the Fauci Files to Public Scrutiny
Tulsi Gabbard is peeling back the layers of secrecy
Gabbard’s move allows ordinary Americans to track the influences and contradictions of government officials (who previously concealed them).
The timing of this is significant.
Years after the behind-the-scenes reviews and selective leakages of information regarding Anthony Fauci, a sitting director of national intelligence is turning over raw materials (unfiltered) rather than the select information that he wants to present in a formative manner.
This is not another press conference designed to create a narrative. It is providing access and access creates who will have the opportunity to ask the next question.
What are the implications of having the same agencies that shielded Anthony Fauci now having a publicly accessible searchable record of his communications, actions and decisions?