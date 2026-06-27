Tulsi Gabbard Just Told Congress Every Threat Facing America.

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While cable news spent the week on political feuds and culture war arguments, Tulsi Gabbard sat before the Senate Intelligence Committee and delivered the most comprehensive public threat assessment America has seen in years.

Here is what she actually said.

Illegal border encounters are down 83.8% compared to January 2025. Fentanyl overdose deaths dropped 30% from September 2024 to September 2025 under Trump’s aggressive cartel targeting. The Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel still dominate fentanyl production and trafficking into the United States and will adapt their operations as pressure increases.

There were at least three Islamist terrorist attacks on American soil in 2025. Since January strict border enforcement has reduced terrorist encounters at the border to a handful. The Muslim Brotherhood poses a fundamental threat to the foundational principles of Western civilization. ISIS in West Africa is expanding its operations and moving closer to cities with US presence.

China remains the most consequential strategic competitor America faces. Russia’s development of a nuclear counter space weapon poses the single greatest threat to the world’s space architecture. North Korea deployed more than 11,000 troops to Russia in 2024 and is expanding its nuclear warhead stockpile. Iran’s conventional military has been largely destroyed following Operation Epic Fury but the regime remains intact and will spend years rebuilding.

China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are cooperating selectively with each other in ways that could bolster their individual capabilities against American interests.

This is the world Tulsi Gabbard was responsible for understanding and communicating to the president and to Congress every single day she served as Director of National Intelligence.

She did not do it to become famous. She did it because someone had to and she was willing.

This newsletter covered her entire tenure and will keep covering the threats she identified and the accountability work she set in motion.

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