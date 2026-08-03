Tulsi Gabbard Just Quoted Thomas Sowell’s Most Ominous Warning. New York Is Living Proof He Was Right.

Tulsi Gabbard didn’t share this quote by accident. “What is ominous is the ease with which some people go from saying that they don’t like something to saying that the government should forbid it,” she posted, quoting Thomas Sowell directly. “When you go down that road, don’t expect freedom to survive very long.”

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Do you think more government control over rent, transit, and childcare expands freedom, or slowly replaces it?

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That warning wasn’t written with any specific politician in mind. It didn’t need to be. Sowell spent decades documenting the exact pattern he’s describing, and right now, in the country’s largest city, that pattern is playing out in real time.

Sowell’s Core Insight

Sowell’s argument was never complicated, which is part of why it’s held up for so long. When government decides prices, wages, or services should simply be forbidden or mandated rather than negotiated, the result isn’t more fairness. It’s shortages, declining quality, and fewer real choices for the very people the policy claimed to help. “Free” is never actually free either. Someone always pays, whether through higher taxes, reduced supply, or a landlord who simply stops maintaining a building he can no longer profitably run. Sowell’s deeper point, laid out across decades in books like Basic Economics, is that no central planner, no matter how well-intentioned, can ever know what millions of individual buyers and sellers know about their own circumstances. That knowledge gap is what dooms these schemes every single time they’re tried.

Mamdani Is the Live Experiment

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has become the clearest modern test case for exactly what Sowell warned about. He delivered a rent freeze covering roughly a million rent-stabilized apartments. He’s pushing to expand free and half-price transit, with an eventual goal of eliminating bus fares citywide. He’s rolling out free childcare for two-year-olds, starting with several thousand seats and aiming to expand well beyond that.

Is a rent freeze freedom, or just the illusion of it while the actual housing stock quietly deteriorates?

Each of these policies follows the same basic shape Sowell spent his career studying. Government decides a price is unfair, forbids the market from setting it, and mandates a replacement instead. Rent-stabilized buildings under prolonged freezes have a well-documented tendency to see deferred maintenance and declining quality, because landlords facing capped revenue and rising costs simply can’t keep pouring money into upkeep indefinitely. Free services funded through general taxation don’t eliminate cost. They just move it somewhere less visible, onto taxpayers who never got a vote on the specific tradeoff.

Two Different Paths

Tulsi Gabbard’s own political journey makes this quote land differently than if it came from a lifelong conservative. She spent years inside a Democratic Party that’s moved steadily toward exactly the instinct Sowell warned about, more comfort with government forbidding, mandating, and controlling in the name of compassion. Her decision to leave that party, and to keep elevating voices like Sowell’s instead, reflects someone who watched that shift up close and chose a different direction.

Mamdani represents the opposite choice, the belief that expanding what government can forbid or mandate is itself a form of progress. Both paths claim to serve ordinary people. Only one of them has decades of Sowell’s own research showing where it actually leads.

Read the Warning in Full

Thomas Sowell spent a lifetime explaining, with real data and real historical examples, exactly why these ideas fail the people they’re meant to help. Tulsi Gabbard was wise enough to put his words in front of her audience instead of chasing the easier applause line. The least the rest of us can do is actually read him, starting with Basic Economics, and think seriously about the road we’re being asked to walk down.

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Freedom doesn’t survive on autopilot. It survives when people notice exactly the moment Sowell described, and refuse to hand over the power to forbid.

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