Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

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“Intelligence assessments indicate increased ....... This poses a growing threat to economic interests and security” — Tulsi T Gabbard

Protect yourself from the growing threats of foreign influence........"

Here we go again, the foreign threat boogeyman chicken game straw argument. Before we launch at the foreign threat perceived or unperceived, real or unreal, why not focus first at the domestic threats which are actually real, persistent destructive and deliberately ignored and covered up by the same very entities who are are vested with the constitutional authority to eradicate them.

Terrorizing torturing experimenting unsuspecting law abiding Americans daily for years with DEWs Directed Energy Weapons, biochemical weapons, and other covert lethal means by well protected domestic enemies is domestic existential ongoing threat that few want to talk or do something about. Upon mentioning of that threat the responsible gov authorities panic and immediately run for cover and go dead silent. That deafening silence indicates one thing, an adoptive admission of guilt and helplessness and reassurance the threat will continue to grow and expand unperturbed. The "land of the free and the brave" has been conquered by domestic-serving foreign interests enemies, and the few brave left have been murdered or imprisoned. How pathetic is to even to think about foreign threats theatrics when America is under mortal boa constrictive siege by domestic mortal enemies serving foreign un-American interests.

I am truly appalled by that hollow misplaced "foreign threat" convenient argument.

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