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On May 22nd Tulsi Gabbard resigned as Director of National Intelligence.

Not because of scandal. Not because of political pressure. Not because the left finally wore her down after years of calling her a Russian asset, a traitor, and worse. She resigned because her husband Abraham was diagnosed with cancer and she is going to be with him.

She wrote simply: “Abraham and I are humbled and beyond grateful for your prayers and outpouring of love.”

51,000 people liked that post. Thousands responded with prayers. Because whatever your politics, a woman choosing her husband over one of the most powerful positions in the United States government is something human beings recognize instinctively as right.

Think about what she gave up to be there for him.

She spent the last year and a half declassifying some of the most significant intelligence documents in modern American history. She sent criminal referrals to the DOJ over the 2019 impeachment. She confirmed that the CIA’s own scientists concluded COVID came from the Wuhan lab before Fauci overruled them. She stripped security clearances from people who spent years abusing them. She did more in eighteen months to expose the deep state infrastructure than most people in Washington managed in entire careers.

And she walked away from all of it to sit next to her husband.

The left showed its character immediately. Some celebrated. Some speculated cynically about her motives. Some wished harm on her family. The right showed its character too, with an outpouring of genuine prayer and support that crossed political lines in a way Washington rarely sees.

Roger Stone said we have not heard the last of Tulsi Gabbard as a political force. He is almost certainly right. The Obama referral is still sitting at the DOJ. The documents she declassified are still in the public record. The work she started does not disappear because she stepped down.

But right now none of that matters as much as Abraham getting better.

This newsletter exists to cover the full Tulsi, not just the political figure but the person underneath the title. Pray for Abraham. Pray for their family. And stay here because this story is not over.

Tulsi Gabbard chose love over power. In Washington that makes her one of a kind.

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