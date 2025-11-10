By all accounts, Mexican cartel members are among the most dangerous forces in the United States.

We shouldn’t underestimate them.

The cartels hurt Americans who are just trying to get by. They’re known for targeting children, along with other vulnerable people who struggle to defend themselves.

This is why having President Trump back in office has been so important. From day one, he’s been hard at work, cleaning up our country and appointing likeminded officials.

One of the best and brightest? Tulsi Gabbard, the current director of National Intelligence.

On Gabbard’s watch, the National Counterterrorism Center is taking out cartel members one by one.

After four long years of the Biden regime plaguing our country, Trump’s clean up has been a long time coming.

These People Are Finally Facing Some Consequences

One of the latest cartel members to be held accountable is none other than “La Diabla” aka Martha Alicia Mendez Aguilar.

A vile and despicable woman, Aguilar ran an operation that involved forcing pregnant women to undergo C-sections (without anesthesia!), SELLING their newborn babies, and harvesting human organs.

This is the stuff of NIGHTMARES.

Thanks to Gabbard and her team, Aguilar was apprehended by law enforcement accordingly. She will now face criminal charges, as she should’ve long ago.

One down, many more to go.

Promises made, promises kept.

This is Just the Beginning of Her Work