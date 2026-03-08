Tulsi Gabbard is laying bare a stunning betrayal of the U.S.-Mexico border - and every patriot should be cheering for her

There’s Pure, Gut-Wrenching Fury, when Tulsi Gabbard comes forward with the cold, hard truths that the previous administration wanted to keep buried:

Under Joe Biden, over 100 known terrorists entered the United States across the Southern border - and they weren’t suspects. They were confirmed members of terrorist organizations seeking to kill us.

They were apprehended.

And then the so-called leaders in power let almost all of them go into our communities.

Only Eight were either deported or remain incarcerated.

How does that even happen?

How does a sitting administration look a known terrorist in the face and say, “We’ll let you walk around our country”?

Tulsi Gabbard didn’t dance around the issue.

With that no-nonsense tone that only a combat veteran can convey, she asked the questions every sane American has screamed for years:

Where are they now? What are they planning? What kind of madness turned national security into a revolving door for our enemies?

This isn’t a matter of differing opinions. This is treasonous negligence masquerading as compassion.

And Tulsi Gabbard is finally shedding the light on it.

Consider her path:

A proud Veteran of Iraq. She earned the Combat Medical Badge, and saw real threats on foreign soil.

She did not ascend the ranks playing party politics or sipping cocktails in the Washington Swamp.

She quit the Democratic Party when they evolved into the party of perpetual warfare, perpetual deception, and perpetual disdain for working-class Americans.

She called out the warmongers, the surveillance state, and the elitist class who send our children to die while sipping lattes in secure compounds.

And now, after President Trump placed her as the top person in the U.S. Intelligence Community, she’s speaking truth to the American People.

No more Deep-State Puppets. No more scripted briefings hiding the horror. Only plain-spoken truth from a woman who put her life on the line for this nation.

The most disturbing portion of what Tulsi just revealed is still to come.

