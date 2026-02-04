Tulsi Gabbard’s January 2026 X post, where she looks aglow with the backdrop of a Hawaiian sunrise, posing on a serene beach with a rainbow and a caption “My heart is filled with gratitude, aloha, and peace #2026,” offers a poignant contrast to her high-stakes year in 2025.

Gabbard truly exemplifies the Aloha Spirit, despite criticism from detractors after a year of turbulent reform under the Trump administration. This spirit is one of resilience, strength, peace, clear-mindedness, community, and unconditional love of self and others. Few who haven’t lived in the islands can understand its power, but mainland Americans are getting a taste of it through her presence.

She assumed the role of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and spearheaded reforms that reshaped the U.S. intelligence community (IC). She also became the highest-ranking Pacific Islander American in U.S. government history.

She’s been focused on efficiency, border security, countering foreign threats, and dismantling bureaucratic excesses, ultimately saving taxpayers hundreds of millions while bolstering national defenses.

Just 100 days after Trump was sworn in, and she took her position, Gabbard took action to secure our southern border. She redirected IC resources to identify illegal immigrants with terrorist ties, expanding counterterrorism operations to include counternarcotics efforts.

She’s helped to get transnational gangs out of the U.S., while streamlining operations at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) so that immigrants are vetted more fully before they ever step foot on our soil. This has helped to reverse some of the damage caused by Biden-era policies that allowed criminals and thieves to cross our borders with ease. She helped Trump and Pete Hegseth to create an actual border in Texas, as well as helped to get Sinaloa Cartel members arrested, aiding in more safety for Americans. She’s also kicked out known Jihadis that were sneaking into our country through weak borders.

She also slashed DEI initiatives at ODNI, saving taxpayers $20 million annually. She also banned attendees from going to non-essential conferences, saving taxpayers another $3 million annually. By eliminating redundant positions, she saved another $1 million. She reduced ODNI staff by almost 50% and she trimmed their annual budget by $700 million, including dissolving the Foreign Malign Influence Center, an entity that was absorbed into other ODNI divisions, such as Mission Integration and the National Intelligence Council, so it could no longer act as an independent center. At the same time, this eliminated the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center.

Gabbard says she did this so that the FMIC and its predecessor agencies could no longer suppress domestic free speech under the guise of countering foriegn disinformation, you know the exact opposite of what Hillary Clinton wants to do by shutting as all up on social media as her and her husband are about to be subpoena’d for foreign collusion.

Gabbard also revoked security clearance for dozens of Trump’s opponents that held high-ranking positions. She declassed documents that showed there was an attempted coup to try to dislodge Trump by Obama and a cohort of his minions, framed as the Russia-hoax. She also started the release of the JFK assassination files, and she has accused traitors who have acted against our U.S. Constitution. She even called the FBI a “deep state” stronghold, which we all know to be true.

She’s also helped to end the “Quiet Skies” program, which was used to spy on American citizens against our Constitutional rights.

Overall, she’s had a busy year, but she seems to be in alignment with her purpose, and doing her best to right the wrongs done to America by previous administrations, who seemed hell-bent on stripping us of our rights, and overrunning the country with criminals and rapists to unsettle the hard-working Americans who deserve safety, security, and their unalienable rights to be supported.

Whatever peace she gets from returning to Aloha, she deserves ten times over.