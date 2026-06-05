Amaryllis Fox Kennedy announced her decision to step down from two intelligence posts, which are closely associated with Gabbard’s own role within the U.S. national security system.

Many observers point out that her decision to leave appears to coincide with Gabbard’s increasing influence over national security priorities that emphasize a more direct form of diplomacy and a more skeptical view of the need for endless foreign entanglements.

This decision, however, also immediately raises serious concerns regarding potential discontinuities within intelligence agencies that historically operate with limited public scrutiny.

What happens to the two posts that Kennedy vacated, could potentially significantly alter how some of the country’s most sensitive assessments get to the public. Readers interested in tracking all the developments as they occur in one location can subscribe right away and get access to the entire record of the changes in personnel and their resulting impact upon policy, without having to wait for leaks and rumors.

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