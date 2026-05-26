

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard andnewly appointed Director of National Intelligence (DNI), has filed criminal referrals regarding former officials involved in orchestrating the 2019 impeachment charade.

These referrals are reportedly aimed at individuals who falsely justified the proceedings based on spurious information.

As a combat veteran with experience serving in Iraq and with a background in medicine, Tulsi’s reputation as someone who can identify fabrications is well-documented. She herself was targeted as a potential candidate for president by being labeled as a ‘Russian Asset’ by Hillary Clinton in 2019.

When Tulsi refused to apologize for defending herself, she quit the Democratic Party and ran for president as an American First candidate in 2022. After a successful stint running as an outsider, Tulsi was brought back into government by a renewed Trump Administration.

This appointment symbolizes a major shift away from continued involvement in overseas conflicts, instead focusing on Foreign Policy Realism.

Peace Through Strength, Not Endless Wars Or Domestic Witch Hunts

These referrals mark much more than simply revenge. They reveal how entrenched bureaucratic interests within intelligence agencies used process to politically harm their opponents.

Even during its initial days, Michael Atkinson’s role as Inspector General (IG) drew criticism. In 2019, Trump criticized Atkinson. Why?

The answers are revealed to subscribers below.