Tulsi Gabbard Exposes the Shadow Government Run by Obama & Hillary That Used Biden Like An Autopen

How many times did we see Joe Biden meander across the stage reading off his teleprompter, looking like he was lost in thought, while the real decision-making destroyed America’s strength?

Tulsi Gabbard has answered that question for good with the kind of blunt truth that makes the entire deep state shudder.

In a viral bombshell announcement, America’s Director of National Intelligence made public what millions had already come to believe, that Biden was never in control of the country. A shadow government run by Obama, Hillary Clinton, Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and the other entrenched players continued to pull the levers of power behind the scenes. They had an autopen sign documents so that the “President” would be in the dark and they would continue to make the decisions for him.

This isn’t some crazy theory hatched in a basement forum. This is the current DNI making the same declaration publicly.

We endured the disaster for four years. Open borders. Inflation skyrocketed. The U.S. became weak globally. Dependence on foreign energy turned into begging for it. And through it all, the man with the nuclear codes supposedly in charge couldn’t even put two sentences together. Now we know why. The people who actually held the power never left. They simply went to the West Wing basement and ran the country like their own private domain.

Tulsi Gabbard isn’t sugarcoating anything. As the combat veteran turned truth-teller now in charge of intelligence, she’s illuminating the elite machine that treated the American people like background noise with a light that hurts the most -- at the core of the system.

The left will cry foul and say this is “dangerous rhetoric.” Of course they will. Their whole facade depends on convincing the American people that the previous administration was legitimate and competent. However, patriots see the damage daily in their grocery bills, gas pumps, and their children’s futures.

Sarcasm does not even begin to describe it. Hillary Clinton, who cannot even protect her own e-mails, was supposedly part of the team guiding the ship? Obama, who spent eight years apologizing for America, quietly directing the action from Martha’s Vineyard? Blinken and Sullivan, the yes-men who turned diplomacy into disaster? They did not just provide counsel. They directed. And they used an autopen to create the illusion of presidential leadership while the country burned.

How long can we continue to pretend that this puppet show is legitimate governance?

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