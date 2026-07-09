No amount of outrage describes the reaction to Tulsi Gabbard’s final act.

At the end of her time in the position, she directed the release of documentation that proves Anthony Fauci funded “gain-of-function” experimentation at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci worked to discredit the “lab-leak” hypothesis; and that he repeatedly lied to Congress about the nature of the research. The timing was no coincidence. It served as a final accounting on an entire system that saw public trust as an option.

What does it mean about our permanent bureaucracy that the only person who would use their last day on the job to force these files into the light of day is Tulsi Gabbard?