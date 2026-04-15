Tulsi Gabbard does it again. Exposing the lies behind the 2019 impeachment. Are you ready for some truth bombs?

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National director of intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has recently made public a significant release of un-redacted classified information. This un-redacted classified information shines a light on the coordinated efforts that occurred within the Intelligence Community to create the false narrative they would use to impeach president Trump in 2019.

According to Gabbard herself, deep state players within the Intelligence Community manufactured the false narrative. The false narrative created by those deep state players was then used by Congress to circumvent the will of the american people as they worked to remove the lawfully elected president of the United States.

These new publicly available materials consist of investigation files produced by the previous ic ig, along with previously withheld transcripts from closed door testimony. As demonstrated in the materials, the Intelligence Community relied heavily upon second-hand reporting and omitted key details from the very committees that were supposed to be informed during the process.

The movement towards transparency now begins to shed light on decades of secret documentations and partisan spin. The efforts of Tulsi demonstrate precisely why so many admirers find value in Tulsi’s continued commitment to seeking the truth while performing in her current capacity.

As we all reflect today on Tax Day (April 15) - how much of each person’s hard earned dollars go directly to funding wasteful spending and corruption due to our government’s actions?

We also see firsthand how easily institutions can fail when insider priorities focus more on creating a narrative than on being truthful.

When repeated assaults continue to take a toll on trust in the systems, this creates reflection among individuals as to what ultimately endures long-term -- both domestically and personally.

Many of Tulsi’s followers, watching events develop, have already begun quietly assessing options for a safer success.

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Once again, Tulsi is demonstrating that she is willing to stand up for truth and America first, even if it requires going against established power structures.