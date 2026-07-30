The intelligence community is preparing to deal with evidence of wrongdoing that has been hidden, and the reaction by the intelligence community to this warning, indicates that long suspected abuse was not relegated to dusty history books.

According to the Daily Mail, the intelligence community is openly concerned about Gabbard’s plans to release classified information regarding CIA experimentation on mind control and Tony Fauci’s actions.

The reaction by the intelligence community demonstrates the legitimacy of claims made by those who have followed the pattern of institutional secrecy for years.

Gabbard’s concerns stem from her position as Director of National Intelligence, and her previous experience questioning official accounts of U.S. foreign policy and domestic overreach.

For decades, agencies operating with little to no accountability now face the real possibility of previously secret files being released on programs targeting American citizens without consent. Paid subscribers can view all prior archives and receive early releases.

When does it become clear that potential release of old files generates resistance from current officials?