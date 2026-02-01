Tulsi Gabbard Calls for the End of the Department of Education

Per-pupil spending from the Department of Education has increased by over 245% since the 1970s!



What do we have to show for this? Only plummeting standards.

The Department of Education has fleeced the American public for decades, and recent graduates of the American public education system enter universities less prepared every year.



The existing structure has failed to produce intellectually sound students, and has stripped the autonomy away from any parents who decide they want to take measures into their own hands.



It’s time to dethrone the Department of Education for the sake of our students, labor force, and parents who want the best for their children.

Taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for even more wasteful spending. Americans deserve to know that any money directed toward education actually produces substantial results.



The future of our economy and civilization depends on our ability to cut wasteful federal spending and reclaim the previous standards of the American education system.

Tulsi Gabbard Calls for the End of the DOE