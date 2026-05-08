

When a battle-proven warrior turns DNI and confronts the surveillance monster of the deep state, what happens next? Tulsi Gabbard has done just that, and her words are slicing through the fog of lies told by the elites.

In a statement that is lighting up X, Gabbard attacks John Brennan, Adam Schiff, and the tech oligarchs. She identifies them directly as violators of citizens’ Constitutional rights through ongoing surveillance and censorship.

Domestic enemies. That’s exactly what she calls them, with no sugar-coating and no retreat.

Think of the scenario: Brennan, the former CIA chief who promoted the wild claims of Russiagate; Schiff, the professional leaker and producer of impeachment shows; and Silicon Valley’s un-elected censors who pull the strings to silence dissident voices.

Gabbard fires away at them without hesitation. With her background of being in the Army in Iraq, she has the credentials to counter the claims made by the desk jockey operators.

She has seen real threats overseas; she recognizes those that threaten liberty domestically.

The threats and the response? They are detailed below for subscribers.