There is so much energy.

For months, loyal Tulsi supporters have asked each other the question that every true America First supporter has longed to hear answered.

Is she really planning on running for president in 2028?

Laura Loomer just provided the answer that we’ve all been looking for and it’s greater than anyone anticipated.

Loomer reported exclusively a detailed report showing Tulsi currently has several active political action committees operating. Including a brand-new one that is being referred to as “TULSI GABBARD 4 PRESIDENT 2026”, that is getting traction quickly. These aren’t shells sitting idle. They are active, funded and are capable of making an impact. While she is killing it as the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi is quietly creating the foundation for something much bigger….

A bold, unapologetic campaign to become the President of the United States in the future.

Paid subscribers get the complete, unfiltered picture, including the exact next steps that Tulsi’s team appears to be taking and why this timing may be perfect.