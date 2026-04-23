Trump Just Signed the Executive Order Our Veterans Have Been Waiting Decades For

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More than 6,000 veterans die by suicide every single year. That number has not meaningfully budged in two decades despite billions spent on VA prescription drug programs.

Tulsi Gabbard knows this personally. She deployed with these men and women. She watched friends come home broken, get handed bags of pills by the VA, and sink deeper. She has called it out publicly for years.

This weekend President Trump signed a historic executive order directing the FDA to fast track psychedelic therapies including ibogaine for veterans suffering from PTSD, depression, and addiction. The order allocates $50 million to match state investments in psychedelic research and directs the VA, HHS, and FDA to collaborate on expanding clinical trials and real world evidence.

Tulsi responded immediately. She wrote that friends like Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer told her these treatments were nothing short of life changing and lifesaving. She cited Stanford research showing an 88% drop in PTSD symptoms, 87% in depression, and 81% in anxiety among treated veterans. One month later those veterans went from moderate disability to none.

RFK Jr., who stood beside Trump at the signing, said more than 14 million Americans live with serious mental illness and that we owe it to our warfighters to turn over every stone.

This is exactly the kind of issue Tulsi has championed her entire career. Anti-war, pro-veteran, anti-pharmaceutical establishment, willing to work across party lines when the cause is right. It is also exactly the kind of story the legacy media will bury under horse race political coverage within 48 hours.

This newsletter covers what actually matters for veterans, for Tulsi, and for the Americans the political machine forgets.

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They served. The least we can do is pay attention.

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