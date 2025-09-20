Top Democrat Accuses Tulsi Gabbard of 'Dismantling Trust' in the Deep State

A month ago, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard vowed that she would cut her "bloated" agency by more than 40 percent by the end of the year.

She said it would save more than $700 million a year annually, and would allow the Office of the National Director of Intelligence (ODNI) to operate "in the most agile, effective, and efficient way."

Gabbard was talking about cutting the Deep State. There are a lot of folks in Washington who are heavily invested in, and have deep ties to, the Deep State.

One of them blasted Gabbard on Thursday.

Senator Mark Warner is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. As the committee’s vice chairman he said that Gabbard “dismantling trust in institutions that literally took generations to build.”

“Institutions” that “took generations to build.”

Oh, does he mean something like a secret army of unelected bureaucrats, accountable to no one, who hold power and pass it along for generations?

Something like a “state,” people who make decisions separate from the actual elected government, and whose power runs so “deep” that they should be untouchable?

And he’s mad Tulsi is now touching it?

That’s exactly what’s going on here.

This is not remotely a new position for Deep State cheerleader Warner.

Chipping Away at the Deep State is the ENTIRE POINT

Sen. Warner said on the Senate floor of Gabbard’s cuts, “Why is this administration going to war against the very professionals sworn to keep our country safe? Why are decades of service and sacrifice tossed aside?”

“Well, I think because they believe still they are obliged to provide the truth and speak truth to power,” Warner added.

Here’s some truth to power.

Gabbard said in late July, "There are a lot of deep state actors still here within Washington. President Trump wants us to find the truth. I want to find that truth. The American people deserve the truth, and they deserve accountability.”

She was talking about going after Democrats who concocted the Russian collusion hoax.

Early on, intelligence did not think Russia was trying to tamper with the 2016 presidential election.

After Hillary Clinton, lost? Enter the Deep State.

This is just ONE thing about Gabbard that bothers Washington establishment guardians like Sen. Warner so much. There are many more.

When Director Gabbard stripped the clearances of 37 intelligence and former intelligence officials over their possibly complicity in Russiagate last month, she said:

“They undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic,” Gabbard wrote.

She said in an ODNI statement, “This is why, at @POTUS' direction, @ODNIgov directed the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence professionals who have abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards.”

Yeah, Warner didn’t like that either.

I could do this all day. The examples of entrenched resistance to what Director Gabbard is doing are endless.

DC is full of establishment hacks like Warner whose primary task is to preserve Washington exactly as it is. No reform. Certainly no cuts. No changes whatsoever.

But this is not what Donald Trump was elected to do. That is certainly not why he chose Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence.

He hired her to wreck shop.

That’s what she’s doing.

Let Mark Warner cry.