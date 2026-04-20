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This week America observed the Days of Remembrance, the annual Congressional commemoration of the six million Jews and millions of others murdered by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.

Tulsi Gabbard marked it with words that came from personal witness, not a speechwriter.

She wrote: “I will never forget my visit to the Warsaw Ghetto and Auschwitz. Walking through those grounds, seeing the gas chambers, the piles of shoes, eyeglasses, and personal belongings, left a profound and lasting impact on me. It was a visceral reminder of humanity’s capacity for evil, and of our duty to confront such hatred and darkness.”

She added: “We must ensure Never Again is not just words, but a guiding principle.”

12,000 people liked that post. Because those words are not political. They are human.

Tulsi has stood in those places. She has seen what happens when hatred becomes policy, when institutions fail to protect the vulnerable, and when good people stay silent because it was easier. That experience shapes everything about how she approaches her role as Director of National Intelligence today.

This newsletter covers the full Tulsi, not just the headlines, but the convictions underneath them that make her one of the most genuinely independent voices in American public life.

Today is the final day of Holocaust Remembrance Week. It is also a good day to become a paid subscriber.

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Never Again is not just words. Neither is this newsletter.