Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

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Jack Miller's avatar
Jack Miller
1d

May Tulsi and her husband feel God's love and his power to heal her husband.

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
1d

Hey Tulsi, hope you come back soon.

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