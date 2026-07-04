Get 25% off for 1 year

Two hundred and fifty years ago the founders put everything on the line to tell the truth about tyranny. They named it. They documented it. They published it for the entire world to see and signed their names to it knowing what it could cost them.

Tulsi Gabbard did the same thing on her last day in office.

She walked into the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, pulled the most explosive classified documents in modern American history, and released them to the American people. Fauci funding the Wuhan lab. The CIA cover-up of the lab leak. The manufactured impeachment. The weaponized whistleblower complaint. The coordinated deep state operation to remove a sitting president. All of it. On her way out the door.

She did not leak it to friendly reporters. She did not save it for a book deal. She did not trade it for political favors. She declassified it and handed it to the country she spent her entire adult life serving, first in uniform, then in Congress, then as the most consequential Director of National Intelligence in American history.

Then she went home to her husband who needed her.

Joe Rogan has spent hours with her and said she is exactly who she appears to be. The same person on air and off air. Cool as hell. Real.

The founders would have recognized her immediately.

Today is July 4th. The 250th birthday of a nation built on the idea that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed and that when they abuse that power the people have the right to know about it.

Tulsi made sure they knew.

Today is also the last day of the 25% off sale on this newsletter. It ends at midnight tonight.

This newsletter covered her entire tenure at DNI and will keep covering the accountability she set in motion long after she left the building. That work is not finished. It is just getting started.

Upgrade your subscription today before midnight.

250 years of American truth telling. She added her chapter. Help us keep writing the rest.

Get 25% off for 1 year