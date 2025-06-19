Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1,329

This Video Was Banned on TikTok

Tulsi is here to protect women's rights
Jun 19, 2025
1,329
Share
Transcript

Only real girls should be competing in women's sports.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture