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Tulsi exposes brutally honest examination of how the elites hijacked the democrat party and now pose as a threat to liberty and freedom.

They promised hope and change — and delivered division, endless wars, open borders, and weaponized government against their own citizens

The betrayal runs deep.

Tulsi Gabbard — combat veteran, former u.s. Representative, 2020 presidential candidate, and one of only a handful of Democrats who ever dared speak truth to the democrat machine — leaves no stone unturned in her raw and unfiltered indictment of how the democrat party has morphed into an elitist cabal of globalists determined to undermine everything that oath to defend the Constitution stands for.

She did not leave the democrat party lightly. She left because she had to.

Gabbard documents the eight seismic shifts that made it impossible for her to remain a member of the democrat party:

* embracing divisive wokeness that fosters racism instead of healing it,

* demonizing police while allowing criminals to run free,

* being hostile to faith and family values,

* advocating for harmful gender ideologies that confuse and harm children,

* refusing to secure the border while pretending to do so,

* using the national security state as a tool to silence political opponents, and most importantly, the relentless march toward nuclear war through warmongering policies that place american lives last.

The Democratic Party of John F. Kennedy — the party of peace, strength and working-class Americans — is dead. In its place is a clique of elites who prioritize power, globalist agendas, and ideological purity over the safety, security and god-given freedoms of every-day Americans.

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Gabbard knows this from the inside. She deployed to Iraq. She saw the human cost of endless foreign entanglements. She spoke out against regime-change wars when others were cheering them on. She refused to bow to the party line on Syria, on censorship, on the forever wars. And when she challenged the establishment in 2020, they smearing her, sideline her and proved the game was rigged.

She walked away. Became an Independent. Put country before party.

And to understand the full scope of how these same forces continue to attack anyone who dares to prioritize america first over the interests of the elite, become a paid subscriber for every explosive, no-holds-barred report they try to bury.

This book is not just about gabbard — it is a call-to-action. Gabbard urges every american who still loves this country to stand up for peace, defend constitutional freedoms, and reject the forces tearing the republic apart. She exposes how the party elite racialize every issue to divide us, undermine the family unit, protect criminals over victims, and drag us towards catastrophic conflict with Russia and China while claiming moral superiority.

Her voice carries weight because she has lived it. A soldier who deployed to a war zone. A legislator who fought for veterans and working families. A woman of faith who will not let spirituality be mocked or marginalized. She approaches every issue — domestic or foreign — through the lens of what protects american lives, liberties and sovereignty.

The hypocrisy she unmasks is staggering. The same party that lectures about democracy uses intelligence agencies to silence dissenters. The same elites who push “inclusivity” foster intolerance towards those who disagree. The same warmongers who send other people’s kids to die lecture about peace while escalating towards Armageddon.

Gabbard does not minced words — this cabal poses a clear and present threat to the Constitution itself.

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But the book radiates hope. Not naive optimism, but the fierce determination of someone who has seen darkness and chose light. She calls upon patriots across the spectrum — veterans, workers, parents, believers — to rise above partisan labels and defend what’s left of our democratic republic.

In an era where loyalty to party trumps loyalty to country, Tulsi Gabbard chose country. She left the Democrats behind not out of hate — but out of love — love for america, love for freedom, love for the principles that built the greatest nation on earth.

This is the book the establishment fears: one that names the betrayal, charts the path forward, and inspires ordinary Americans to reclaim their birthright.

Grab *for love of country*. Read her words. Feel the conviction of a true patriot who refused to compromise.

Because when leaders put party over people — the people must put country first.

Tulsi did. Now it is your turn.

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