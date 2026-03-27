Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darlene Keefer's avatar
Darlene Keefer
3d

Tulsi. We are sooo proud ❤️ of you! You are the best roll model to spark interest in coming of age teens to ‘see’ the better path to adulthood. Stay safe young lady.

Reply
Share
EricD's avatar
EricD
3d

Tulsi Gabbard is everything an American Hero is supposed to be.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture