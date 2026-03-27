Workout like Tulsi

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6:30 AM

In Washington, many are either asleep or just getting out of bed. A Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve, a combat vet, and the Director of National Intelligence.

However, it's in the gym working out (like a CrossFitter), next to her fellow citizens, that she really shines brightest. Sometimes she even works out with Patriotic politicians — the few who understand there will be no breaks in the personal discipline required to lead America.

This is Tulsi Gabbard. Her dedication to athletic achievement isn’t a campaign promise or a photo-op. It is a way of living that has driven her for decades and continues to drive her each and every day.

As a child growing up in Hawaii, she was surrounded by the ocean. But the ocean wasn’t just scenery…

It was her training ground.

Surfing helped develop her sense of balance, her strong core and her mental toughness early in life. These foundational elements of practical fitness served as a direct entryway into the US Army national guard. There she deployed twice to the Middle East.

What she developed during this period wasn’t merely her physical fitness. Rather, it was her true character forged in battle.

Returning back to the mainland, she continued to train hard.

She competed in triathlons. She practiced yoga.

She also traveled hard.

She went to Bangkok to learn Muay Thai.

Strength training and hard kicks became her mantra.

Machines aren’t just lifting for her. Instead, she trains using the type of equipment that you can honestly reproduce in your own garage with a quality dumbbell set and enough open space to train effectively.

TRAIN MORE LIKE TULSI:

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Then came the moment that left many folks speechless.

In The Tactical Games—a grueling combination of serious physical fitness challenges along with tactical shooting while under duress—she finished second in the women’s 40+ division and qualified for Nationals.

Our Director of National Intelligence competed in one of the most challenging combinations of physical fitness and shooting competitions in the US, and placed second in her division.

Take that in for a moment.

What makes Tulsi’s fitness story so truly special, though, isn’t merely her extensive list of accomplishments. Rather, it is the fact that over the course of decades and multiple careers that she has maintained a level of physical discipline that few others even near her age would be able to match.

Her dietary approach mirrors her training regimen. Only whole nutrient-dense foods are consumed. No quick fixes. No processed foods. Foods that provide energy to perform at a high-level rather than simply being eaten.

There is nothing separating her discipline from her politics. They are both made from the same muscle. Both stem from the same unwillingness to take the easy route. The same confidence that whatever task is worthwhile should be accomplished at the highest possible standard.

Washington is full of people that discuss strength, resilience and American grit. Tulsi Gabbard starts every day waking up at dawn earning those words before many of her colleagues have their first cup of coffee.

Ultimately, her training philosophy boils down to simplicity: show up regularly, lift heavy, eat clean.

Don’t make excuses.

Which aspect of Tulsi’s fitness philosophy inspires you most?

Post it in the comments section below.

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