The US Should NOT be Involved in Venezuelan Regime Change or Anywhere Else

Venezuela. Greenland. Nigeria.

What do these three countries have in common?

They have been highlighted by President Trump as problematic and possibly even potential takeover targets. Trump has suggested the United States might purchase Greenland.

There is also the potential for the United States to intervene in Venezuela and Nigeria. If our military enters those nations, both might endure a tumultuous regime change.

Tulsi Gabbard Supports American Non-Interventionism

Gabbard, a military veteran, is questioning why we would take the risk of supplanting foreign leaders. As historians note, there is a high likelihood that regime change will lead to even worse leadership.

Gabbard agrees. Americans should not pick who leads Venezuela or any other country but for the United States.

If we were to select a leader on behalf of the Venezuelan public, it would constitute puppet leadership.

For what purpose?

Listen to America’s Veterans